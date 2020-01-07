Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, January 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

This year’s flu season is one of the worse so far, with 700 influenza cases reported in Monroe County and many emergency rooms seeing a high flow of patients.

Acute Kids Pediatric Urgent Care says they have already seen a surge of patients with the influenza virus.

Assemblyman David Gantt has represented Rochester in the assembly since 1983, but there’s speculation he may not seek re-election.

Gantt did not put his name forward for designation at a meeting of 29th district Democrats in the city Monday night. Many speculated that means he is retiring. However Gantt said he has not decided and simply wanted to see who his potential opponents are in the race.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but later canceled.

Democrats are opening the door to changes on New York’s bail reform law as the legislative session begins this week.

New York’s bail law, which went into effect at the beginning of the year, did away with money bail and pretrial detention for a wide majority of low-level cases and nonviolent felonies.

Law enforcement officials and Republicans have spent months raising red flags on the changes, but their criticism caught more fervor in the last week as courts across the state have released people who would have remain behind bars under the old rules.

Ibero hosts Puerto Rican holiday celebration

On Tuesday, the Ibero-American American Action League is hosting an event to celebrate Three Kings Day.

Volunteers will be dressed as the three kings and hand out gifts. The gifts are from a toy drive Ibero hosted in partnership with the Vision Automotive Group.

The celebration will take place at its Early Childhood Center on Clifford Avenue at 9:30 a.m.

Western New York and the Finger Lakes will enjoy a quiet day of weather today. Sunshine this morning will be replaced by increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will again be above normal for the day with a high of near 40° this afternoon.

A quick moving surface low several hundred miles to our north in Canada will race eastward to drag a cold front across Western New York Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will mean a quick burst of snow to start Wednesday and breezy conditions (maybe another squall chance?). Temperatures will hold in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.