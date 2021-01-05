Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, January 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Smart on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020.

On Tuesday, the Rochester City School District will open its doors to in-person learning for some since the pandemic forced closure in March of 2020. RCSD was the only district that didn’t offer some in-person learning options for students in the fall of 2020.

A survey was distributed to parents and once school officials received feedback, a three phased plan with remote, hybrid and in-person options was introduced.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant strain first discovered in the United Kingdom, believed to be 70% more contagious than the original strain.

The governor made the announcement on a Monday afternoon conference call with media.

“Wadsworth lab confirmed a case of the U.K. strain in Saratoga County, New York,” Gov. Cuomo said.. “He’s a man in his 60s who had some symptoms. He did not travel recently so evidence suggests it’s in the community.”

County Road 174, Wheatland Center Road is completely closed because of a large sink hole, according to Monroe County Office of Emergency Management.

The road is closed from NY 383 to Ebsary Rd. until further notice.

A pair of incumbent Republican senators face off against two Democratic challengers in the Tuesday elections, as new efforts by the president to overturn Biden’s victory in the state have surfaced.Last days in Georgia runoffs that will decide Senate control

If Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue successfully defend their seats, their party would maintain a 52-seat majority in the 100-seat Senate, giving them the power to block much of Biden’s agenda when he takes office on Jan. 20.

MORE | Here we go again: What to expect as Georgia counts votes

The Buffalo Bills clinched the No. 2 seed for the AFC playoffs after routing the Miami Dolphins 56-26 Sunday.

The Bills will take on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend, who clinched the No. 7 seed in the playoffs Sunday with a 28-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is the first home playoff game for the Bills since 1996 after finishing the season 13-3, winning the AFC East for the first time in 25 years, and going undefeated in the division for the first time in franchise history.

Much like yesterday today’s weather will start and finish rather uneventfully. Clouds will stubbornly remain in place. There will be a few snow flurries mixed with a bit of light freezing drizzle at times particularly in the morning. This could lead to a slick spot or two and some areas of reduced visibility owing to some hilltop fog, but that’s about it. Just use a little extra caution especially on some secondary untreated and elevated road surfaces for that morning drive.

The forecast for the next few days remains similar. Marginally cold air will trigger a limited lake response that leads to just a few scattered flurries through early Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will make a run at the freezing mark for highs. We’ll see overnight lows that drift to just below that mark later at night. By Wednesday, it’s possible a few higher elevations could see an inch or two of snowfall accumulation while others see barely any snowfall at all.

Temperatures will continue to cool into the end of the week, but much drier air will effectively shut off the lake machine and result in mostly cloudy skies. We’re expecting a cold weekend both locally and in Buffalo for the big Bills game.

Yes it’s cold, but the forecast looks quiet for the big Bills game on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and light winds being the best bet at this early juncture. Go Bills!