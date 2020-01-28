Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, January 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

A town hall forum took place at the College at the Brockport Monday night, where an interim Chief Diversity Officer was named in the wake Friday’s controversial firing of Dr. Cephas Archie.

Hundreds of students are in attendance of the town hall forum, including Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, who was critical of the college’s firing over the weekend.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary addressed the public Monday; one day removed from an officer being stabbed on the city’s northwest side.

“This was an attack,” Singletary said. “Anytime a police officer is injured in the line of duty, it’s a serious incident.”

Rochester police officers Brian Cala and Louis Mastrangelo responded around 11 a.m. Sunday to the area of Glendale Park for reports of a person damaging vehicles.

Golisano Children’s Hospital is giving new parents a way to see their new babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit 24/7.

They’ve installed 20 cameras that parents can access from home. The cameras are called AngelEye. Parents who have babies who need to stay in the NICU for longer than a couple of days can request to use one.

Dr. Jeff Meyers is the medical director of the NICU at Golisano. He said sadly, many parents can’t take their baby home right away.

According to Rochester Regional Health, the Sands-Constellation Center for Critical Care is due to open right on time.

The massive project opens up Rochester General to accommodate more patients in private rooms, with greater integration of modern technology.

The building has had quite the timeline:

Nazareth College introduced the 10th president in school history Monday.

Dr. Elizabeth Paul was announced as the next leader for the university, and she officially will take office on July 1 later this year.

Nazareth Board of Trustees Chair Timothy Fournier, Presidential Search Chair and Trustee Brian Hickey, and President Daan Braveman and others joined in the welcoming ceremony at the Glazer Music Performance Center on the Nazareth campus.

Limited areas of lake snow in conjunction with some patchy areas of freezing drizzle have generated have caused slippery spots this morning. Secondary, untreated, and elevated road surfaces are all slick this morning, so please use extra caution and care as you step out the door, and as you make that morning drive.

Expect a seasonable brand of cold to continue today and tomorrow. Clouds will also remain stubbornly in place throughout the day today as they did yesterday. Temperatures will struggle to break the freezing mark and will drop into the lower 20s tonight.