Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, January 26

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Court documents revealed new details Monday about Dimitri Cash’s alleged role in the kidnapping of his children from their foster home on January 18.

Shekeria and Dimitri Cash Jr. were taken from the home and found safe 48 hours later, on the floor of a car in Alabama.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

Aaliyah Baitsholts was last seen January 7 in the Webster/Penfield area, according to her mother, who adds there were possible sightings in the area of North Goodman Street and Norton Street in Rochester.

Locally, the hospitalization rate remains among the highest in the state, but hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, and overall COVID-19 data in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes show the situation is improving.

The governor said New York is in a position to reopen some economic activity and reduce restrictions as the data shows its safer to do so. He said the Department of Health is reviewing those protocols and more information will be shared in the coming days.

The U.S. House formally presented the impeachment charge against former President Donald Trump to the Senate Monday evening, setting the stage for a second impeachment trial in the backdrop of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office.

Nine Democratic House impeachment managers carried the sole impeachment charge of “incitement of insurrection” across the Capitol late Monday evening, a rare and ceremonial walk to the Senate by the prosecutors who will argue their case. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) read the article of impeachment to the Senate.

Additional members of the New York National Guard have been deployed to the nations Capitol.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday evening that following a request from the U.S. Secretary of the Army and U.S. National Guard, an additional 542 members of New York’s National Guard will be deployed to Washington D.C.

A manageable snowfall is on the way for Rochester, Western New York, and the Finger Lakes.

Low pressure will march in from the Midwest carving a path very close to or just south of Rochester today into tonight. From there, arctic air will settle in and we’ll be shivering in some of the coldest air of the season by the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Widespread, steady snow will lift northward through the morning and arrive in the Rochester area by later this morning. At least initially, this first wave should feature light to moderate snow. The fact we’ll have daylight, along with the lighter nature of snow should combine to limit accumulation on roadways Tuesday morning. I would expect the commute to be slower, but very manageable.

Snow will gradually pick up in intensity through the day, mixing with sleet and freezing rain at times across the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. This mixing will eat into accumulations, but we suspect the Rochester area remains predominantly snow (or all snow) through the event. The afternoon commute could be a little more dicey. It will have been snowing through the day and as daylight turns to dark, snow will begin accumulating on roads more effectively. I still don’t think we’re looking at significant travel issues, but there will most definitely be some impact to your ride home. Something to watch into the evening will be how far north the wintry mix tries to sneak. This is something we’ll be monitoring in real time Tuesday as even small amounts of freezing rain can make things tricky.

Lake Ontario will add some moisture in the form of lake enhancement into Tuesday night closer to the lake as snow starts to diminish elsewhere. It will be these areas that get a lake boost that will likely see the lion’s share of accumulation to the tune of 4-6″. Elsewhere, 2-4″ will fall, lower still farther south where mixing really cuts into totals.

Arctic air will follow toward the end of the week, and we could be looking at low temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero by Friday morning.