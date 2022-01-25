Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, January 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Judge Thomas Rademaker of Nassau County wrote that the governor does not have the authority to impose the mandate since emergency powers are no longer in place.

The court document states, “While the intentions of Commissioner Bassett and Governor Hochul appear to be well aimed squarely at doing what they believe is right to protect the citizens of New York State, they must take their case to the State Legislature.”

The mandate was enacted by Gov. Hochul last month, requiring face coverings in schools and other public places, in order to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Governor Hochul released the following statement in regards to the ruling:

“My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

“We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately.”

Firefighters of the Rochester Fire Department are currently working to extinguish a large fire at an apartment complex in Perinton on Tuesday.

The fire began shortly before 3 a.m. this morning at the Honeysuckle Terrace. Crew members with News 8 say this is a two alarm fire. Smoke and fire are visible from the top of the Pines of Perinton complex.

Several families that live at the apartment complex are being sheltered inside an RTS bus for warmth, as emergency crews continue to sustain the blaze.

Authorities have not released any information on what caused the fire.

A suspect was charged with Murder Monday, after investigators say he shot his landlord to death Sunday afternoon on Alpine Lane in Caledonia.

Dale Ryerse, 64, was found dead at the scene. Police say he lived at the residence and Adams, 56, paid rent to live there as well.

“It sounds like the relationship between landlord and tenant was a bit tumultuous,” Dougherty said.

Adams was arrested and questioned throughout the evening. Investigators say he was cooperative throughout that time. Monday he was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree along with Tampering with Physical Evidence, both felonies.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Livingston County Jail without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

Dougherty said investigators were still working to determine whether Adams made the 911 call at the time of shooting, or later.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The 28 deaths reported Monday happened between December 25 and January 19 . To date, 1,672 Monroe County residents have died from COVID.

County officials say 437 new cases were discovered Monday (346 lab-confirmed, 91 at-home), 1,430 on Saturday, and 742 on Sunday.

As of Monday afternoon, the county was averaging 1,129 new cases per day over the past week.

As of the Monroe County COVID-19 dashboard’s last local vaccination update, 519,866 county residents have received a completed vaccine series, 70% of the county’s population. 260,803 people have received a booster dose.

The search for a permanent police chief in Rochester is moving forward with the mayor’s office creating an online survey people are urged to weigh in on.

Anyone who’s been calling for police reform in Rochester now has a say in who the next police chief should be. As the nationwide search continues, Mayor Malik Evans is calling on the public to send in what they feel are the best qualifications to get the job done.

Just like in the survey set up on the city’s website asking people to fill out what qualities the ideal candidate for the new head of RPD. Those with Save Rochester and the Police Accountability Board want to focus on priorities and leadership skills the new chief brings to keep the city safe.

“Things like practices with transparency, openness, prior police chief experience, experience recruiting and retaining quality personnel,” Johnson listed.

This survey will remain on the City of Rochester’s website until Feb. 4.

As the search continues Mayor Evans remains confident in Interim Chief David Smith to continue leading RPD in a professional manner. And thanks him for stepping up to serve the city.

Tuesday will be cloudy with temperatures hanging by a thread to stay in the 20s. Cold air will drop temps to below zero overnight. Tuesday cold but manageable relative to what’s coming.