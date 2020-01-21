Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, January 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date with the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

A 25-year-old man from Perinton was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday night after being hit by a car.

The man has serious and life-threatening injuries after the accident which happened around 9:30 p.m. on Pittsford Palmyra Road in Perinton near Southcross Trail.

Rochester police are investigating after a west side store owner was shot Monday evening.

Officials say officers responded to the Boost Mobile on West Ridge Road around 7:15 p.m. for the report of a person shot.

RPD officials say that “it appears the owner of the store was shot at least once in the upper body” during a robbery.

A huge thank you to everyone in our community who called in or stopped by our station to donate to Monday’s telethon for Puerto Rico earthquake relief.

With your help (approximately 183 callers) we raised nearly $14,000 for the Red Cross of Rochester to help those affected by devastating earthquakes in Puerto Rico.

The active weather of late is taking a break…at least for now.

A mix of clouds and sunshine is in store for your Tuesday. It will still be cold, but quiet with highs into the upper 20s. We break freezing Wednesday with sunshine and spike toward 40 Thursday and Friday with quiet conditions continuing.

Our next weather maker arrives this weekend as an area low pressure tracks nearby. Models are all over the place with the track of this low, but some form of a wintry mix appears possible. Stay tuned.