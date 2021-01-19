Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, January 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021.

Greece Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy who police say were abducted Monday night.

According to the Amber Alert, 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash were abducted on English Road in Greece around 8:40 p.m.

Due to limited supply, Monroe County is no longer scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the time being.

Last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York state was receiving 50,000 less doses than the usually weekly allotment. This comes as the CDC guidelines expanded the population groups eligible to receive the vaccine.

Monroe County reported a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 6.6 percent Monday, a decline of 3.5 percent in roughly two weeks.

On January 2nd, the positivity rate was 10.1 percent.

The American Red Cross said convalescent plasma is in short supply.

This plasma can be donated by those who have recovered from the virus. The antibodies contained in the plasma can help boost a patient’s immune. The American Red Cross aid as cases surge nationwide, there’s now a dire shortage.

The Bills are one win away from the Super Bowl, and the team standing in their way is the defending champions.

Buffalo will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship.

A protracted period of flakiness is in store for Rochester, and while the yield for most won’t be much, the stretch of wintry weather will be noticeable given how “wimpy” this winter has been so far. .

Lake effect snow bands will set their sights primarily on Genesee and Wyoming counties today. Outside of those bands expect just a few flurries in Rochester. A clipper system will swing southward Tuesday night into early Wednesday, enhancing snowfall once again. This will provide another opportunity for minor accumulation. By Tuesday night, we think snow totals will look like this:

Additional snow showers will be possible Wednesday-Saturday, offering additional light accumulation potential where bands pepper the area.