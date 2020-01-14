Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, January 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning Rochester! Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Groups representing the district and students will head to Albany to rally for support for Rochester City Schools on Tuesday.

The Rochester Teachers Association will be pounding the pavement at the legislature for much needed funding for quality education for students in the Rochester City School District.

“We’re in a critical point that I believe has been building up to this point and it has kind of exploded,” Rochester City School District Board Commissioner Natalie Sheppard said.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the those involved in the car chase that left one dead in the Village of Alexander.

22-year-old Cleveland Johnson of Florida died as a result of the crash when the car he was driving struck a tree. The two other occupants, 24-year-old Clyde Frazier of Florida and 33-year-old Desarae Steriotis of Philadelphia were both airlifted for serious injuries.

Frazier was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and Steriotis, to Erie County Medical Center.

The Greece Police Department are investigating a crash involving a police cruiser that happened on Monday night.

According to police, the crash happened on English Road near I-390. The call came in around 10:45 p.m.

A Palmyra man is charged with attempted rape.

Canandaigua police said 27-year-old Robert Dickinson used social media in an attempt to lure a 14-year-old minor into meeting to have sexual intercourse.

The man who stopped a burglary and the owner of the restaurant where it took place will be recognized by county officials.

The attempted burglary happened at the People’s Choice Kitchen in late December.

Darnell Wilson’s gofundme page raising over $8,000 and in the comments some calling Wilson a hero after he stopped an armed robber at the People’s Choice Kitchen.

“I got over half the goal and that is awesome I really appreciate it, though I wasn’t gonna get a cent,” said Wilson.

The Rochester Area Community Foundation will announce a major grant for an indoor sports training facility.

The grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Junior Foundation will help complete funding for an indoor sports training facility at the Rochester Community and Youth Sports Complex.

Dr. Edward Walsh, a professor of medicine and infectious disease at URMC, is particularly interested in developing a vaccine to combat the Respiratory Syntactic Virus (RSV) which can make infants and toddlers sick, sometimes hospitalized if it turns into pneumonia.

“RSV vaccine development and testing of potential candidate vaccine has been a longtime interest at the Department of Pediatrics here at URMC, going back 40 to 50 years in fact,” said Dr. Walsh.

Today’s temperatures will be nothing short of a treat as the thermometer flirts with 50° in Rochester this afternoon. This is even more noteworthy as this week marks the climatological mid-point of winter. The normal high temperature this week is 32°!

Low clouds and a touch of fog early today will break a bit allowing for a little bit of sun in spots for a time. Clouds will thicken by evening with a stray shower or two. Wednesday is dry with lower 40s highs.