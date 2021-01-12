Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, January 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo laid out his yearly plans for New York in his 2021 State of the State Address Monday.

The governor began his speech by addressing the coronavirus pandemic, saying the state of the state is not unlike the state of the nation and the world, with grief, mourning, and anxiety stemming from the virus. Yet, the governor expressed optimism of better days to come, even after so much loss.

On Tuesday, a RRH opened a drive thru clinic at Unity for patients. Public Relations Advisor for RRH Veronica Chiesi Brown said each patient will be called in advanced and given a scheduled time to come to the drive thru clinic.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Mayo said they have 30,000 patients that would call under the phase 1b category and will be making calls based on the supply they receive to fill up each clinic on a day by day basis.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has announced that the County is seeking to hire 30 additional Registered Nurses to help with the COVID-19 vaccination effort.

These temporary positions will be assigned to the County’s COVID-19 vaccination PODs and will play an integral role in administering the vaccine to Monroe County and Finger Lakes region residents. Monroe County will consider retired nurses willing to renew their registrations pursuant to state guidelines.

Five area Wegmans stores will receive a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to people 75 and older, as well as Wegmans pharmacy employees. At this time, it is not known when vaccines at Wegmans will be made available.

According to Wegman officials: “In order to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at Wegmans, those 75+ must schedule an appointment by visiting Wegmans.com/Pharmacy or calling 1-800-207-6099.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has opened a mass COVID-19 testing center.

Officials said the initiative was originally designed to see the effect of the virus inside the Monroe County Jail by using rapid testing. The project was eventually expanded to include all staff as well.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that after “successful implementation of the pilot plan to open Bills Stadium to fans last week,” fans can attend the team’s second home playoff game.

That game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Jan. 16. Under this plan, approximately 6,700 fans will be allowed to attend the game after getting a negative COVID-19 test result and “adhering to all public health precautions.”

Another day of tame winter weather for Western New York and the Finger Lakes. Temperatures today will top out in the lower 30s with plenty of clouds and nothing more than a few widely scattered flurries.

Limited lake effect snow will develop off of Lake Erie later tonight. These bands will largely be weak not producing much more than a local inch or two of snow primarily well west and southwest of Rochester.

A warming trend builds for the remainder of the workweek and we expect temperatures to touch 40 degrees Wednesday, sailing into the 40s Thursday and Friday. A large upper level low will spin into the region by Friday, offering our next chance for rain and snow. As of now, this system does not appear to be capable of producing significant wintry weather, but details around our Friday-Sunday forecast remain murky at this early juncture. Regardless, it appears colder air will invade by the weekend with perhaps some lake-effect snow for the Bills game Saturday night.