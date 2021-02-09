Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, February 9

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.

New Yorkers with underlying conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, February 15.

Appointments at state-run vaccine clinics can be scheduled beginning Sunday, February 14. For county vaccination clinics, it will be up to local governments to determine the details — the how, where, and when — of inoculating this group.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is visiting Rochester on Monday to call for assistance in the next coronavirus relief package.

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding would to provide assistance for low-income households and seniors paying their energy and heating bills.

Former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial will begin in the Senate Tuesday afternoon, just weeks after President Joe Biden took office following the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on Jan. 13 on a single charge of inciting insurrection, focusing on a speech he made to supporters shortly before the D.C. riot.

Now, nine Democratic House lawmakers who will serve as prosecutors hope to persuade members of the 100-seat Senate to convict the former president. If they’re successful, it could pave the way for lawmakers to bar Trump from holding public office again.

The Rochester man charged for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots will be back in court for arraignment on Tuesday.

Dominic Pezzola was arrested in January. He’s accused of smashing a window at the U.S. Capitol, smoking a cigar inside the building, and threatening to kill former Vice President Mike Pence.

Mount Read Boulevard has reopened to traffic after an evening water main break, according to Greece police officials.

The road reopened around 10 p.m. Monday.

Rochester police officers discovered a large amount of water in the area of Mount Read Boulevard and West Ridge Road around 6 p.m. Monday, officials said.

We might not be as frozen this morning as we were yesterday morning in Rochester when we saw a low temperature of 2° in Rochester. Instead, this morning, it’s on the flaky side.

Expect light snow to intermittently fall through the morning tapering to flurries in the afternoon. Overall, most of the area will see a total of a couple of inches of new snowfall when all is said and done this afternoon: barely enough to shovel, but definitely “snow-brush worthy”. Behind this system, the wind will shift into the west-northwest triggering a convergent band of lake effect snow north and east of Rochester later tonight into early Wednesday. Expect some spots to pick up another 1 to 4 inches of fresh fluff in a swath that should stretch from northern Orleans into northern Monroe and Wayne counties.

From there, there’s plenty of cold air for the remainder of the work week. We continue to monitor the Friday-Sunday time frame as models struggle with the evolution of what appears to be an active pattern.