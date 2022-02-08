Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, February 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.

New York State’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire on February 10. If the mandate is not extended, state law will no longer ask businesses to require masking indoors.

Serpil Ozay owns Empire Hair Salon & Spa in Webster and said if the mask mandate is lifted on Thursday, she still will be requiring her clients to mask up.

“If it’s safe, why not? If you don’t want to do it, that’s your problem. That’s your choice,” Ozay said. “I personally think it’s the safest thing right now for a little while longer, at least, why not? It’s not going to hurt us in any which way. It hasn’t hurt us this far. So it’s not going to do anything different. I think as long as we’re safe. Better safe than sorry.”

However, over on Park Avenue, the owners of Jines Restaurant still haven’t decided what they’re going to do if the state’s mask mandate is not extended.

“We want to be in a position where we are protecting ourselves as well with wearing masks. So we’ll see what we do there. It’s not the easiest answer,” the Owner of Jine’s Restaurant, Peter Gines said.

While the mandate has been extended previously, Gov. Hochul has said virus numbers statewide are trending in the right direction, and any future decision on masks will reflect solely on the data.

“…Not by pressure. Not by whims. Not by just waking up one day and saying, ‘It’s time.’ It is all based on data,” Gov. Hochul said.

The state reported nearly 3,800 cases statewide on Sunday which is the lowest that number has been since November 8 of last year. The governor said local businesses are to thank for the drop in cases.

“New Yorkers, I have to tell you, all the business owners who have been following what we’ve been asking, you are the reason we’re seeing these numbers and I don’t take that for granted,” Gov. Hochul said.

Rochester police is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found on the city’s northwest side Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a deceased person near the intersection of Glendale Park and Hastings Road around 8 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a deceased male in his 60s.

“He was found in the roadway, the circumstances of which are currently unknown at this time,” Rochester Police Lieutenant Greg Bello said. “We do not have any indicators this is a murder or anything like that.”

Officials say the Monroe County’s Medical Examination Unit will be evaluating the male’s body. The report was made by a 911 caller which police is attempting to track down.

Restaurant owner Phillip Tomasso was one of six competing in “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime.” Tomasso owns “Something Delicious” bake shop in Rochester, the same bake shop that was once owned by Food Network contestant Mina Hoyt.

The winner of the show was Kevin, and he will be the new owner of a new Guy Fieri franchise, “Chicken Guy.”

But all of the runner-ups were treated to a very special surprise prize; if they want to start their own franchises, the $40,000 fee will be waived, leading to Tomasso half-joking about looking for investors.

Tomasso says that besides the incredible runner-up prize, he gained another family on the show, saying that all of the competitors are close, and are still in touch. He got to see first hand what it takes to be “one of the most exciting things (he’s) ever done.”

“One of the biggest things I would say is never count yourself out, always try your best, and be confident. Confidence is key, and that’s something I had to learn from doing this experience here,” Tomasso said, back in December when his involvement was first announced.

As for more TV appearances, he said would love another crack at it… While admitting that his wife may not be up for it, but he suspects she’ll come around if the right opportunity presents itself.

The Rochester Police Department is working through staffing shortages like many other industries right now.

As a result, workload, stress, and even injuries are higher than ever. “This is the lowest in the 15 years I’ve been with RPD that our numbers have ever been,” said Lt. Greg Bello.

Lt. Bello says RPD is funded for 727 positions, and currently more than 70 of those are not filled.

“Our retirements are certainly up,” he said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to keep people here.”

As a result, Lt. Bello says you can imagine officers are under a lot of pressure, but workload isn’t the only thing causing stress.

“Just the trauma the officers are seeing on a day-to-day basis, we can speak to the homicide count of last year; 81 homicides last year, that’s 81 horrifically tragic scenes our officers went to last year.”

Lt. Bello says the first step to joining the department is taking the civil service exam. There is one coming up the first week of April.

The Greece Police Department was able to locate Susan DeCoursey who went missing during a trip to Florida.

According to authorities the woman was found by police and is now being taken to the hospital for further treatment. DeCoursey was found confused, lethargic and had slurred speech.

Tuesday is set to be among the coldest days this week, but that’s a positive since it’ll make it above freezing. Partial snow flakes this morning followed by some cloud coverage and spots of sun before 40° tomorrow!