Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, February 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are today’s headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

State Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch in Wayne County.

State Route 104 near Redman Road in Sodus was closed in both directions while officials investigated, but the roadway reopened to traffic around 6 p.m.

Officials later identified the woman as 64-year-old Sodus resident Annie Gilley.

Fire crews responded to the call of multiple school buses on fire early Tuesday morning.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 1:56 a.m. for the report of a school bus on fire at the Victor Central School Bus Garage and upon arrival, they learned two buses had caught flame.

our people in Monroe County have died from the flu during this flu season, according to county officials.

The data tracks flu rates from October 1, 2019 through January 25, 2020. According to the report, there have been nearly 2,400 confirmed cases of the flu in Monroe County — four of those cases were fatal.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello along with the Commissioner of Public Health and the Greater Rochester International Airport Director will hold a press conference on Tuesday about the coronavirus.

The will answer questions about the new travel restrictions and the potential effect on Monroe County.

A hardware failure at the Henrietta Department of Motor Vehicles is preventing all transactions at that location and will be closed for all of Tuesday.

In a nutshell, some relatively quiet weather will be ours to enjoy today despite the cloudy sky. Temperatures will be easy to take with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A weak cold front will slide through the area tonight shifting our winds into the north and dropping temperatures back into the 20s. Wednesday looks largely dry with clouds giving way to a break or two of sunshine. A stray lake effect flurry or two cannot be ruled out early in the day.