Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, February 25

A reported crash-landing of a para-glide in Honeoye Falls on Monday evening turned out to just be a routine flight for a college student who was paragliding.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Honeoye Falls Fire Department responded to three separate 911 calls reporting that someone parachuting had crash-landed.

The three Albion students charged with making threats against their classmates are scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

This past November, they were arrested after police said they planned a plot against a specific target at the middle school with explosives and firearms.

A local music school owner has been indicted by a grand jury on unlawful surveillance charges.

42-year-old Philip Close owns the Close School of Music in the town of Parma. Close was arrested after a parent discovered a camera under a sink in the school.

New York State Police said they plan to go forward with a body camera pilot program for state troopers.

It would change the agency’s status as one of the few primary state law enforcement agencies in the nation without body or dashboard cameras.

We’ll wake up to showers mixing with wet snowflakes at times Tuesday morning. The precipitation will be very light and won’t amount to much more than a nuisance throughout the day.

Look for highs today to be close to 40 degrees which will keep whatever precipitation that falls this afternoon largely liquid. As temperatures fall tonight, the mix of rain and wet snow will change back to all snow . At this point accumulations appear to only be minor with perhaps a sugar coating on some hilltops by Wednesday morning.