Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, February 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Penfield Monday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Ross Brook Drive.

Brighton High School sophomore Joshua Ulloa has died following a motorcycle crash in Ecuador. Ulloa was remembered by the district Monday night as an energetic friend and soccer player.

Counseling services will be available to students at the high school beginning Tuesday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Perinton man.

They say 32-year-old Krzysztof Bajorski is 5’7″, 170 lbs., and is possibly driving a 2012 Toyota Camry. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Based on the success of the Buffalo Bills playoff game model, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday large arenas in New York can begin hosting sports and music events, starting February 23 and pending state approval.

“We’re going to now extend the Buffalo Bills example: Any large stadium or arena can open on February 23,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Their plan has to be approved by the New York State Department of Health: It’s 10% capacity for arenas 10,000 and above. A negative PCR test with face coverings, social distancing, and then mandatory assigned seating. This hits the balance of safe reopening.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker announced new guidance for nursing home visitation, which is designed by local levels of viral transmission.

Monroe County has been under the 5% positivity rate threshold since late January.

The Rochester beer and non profit agencies are continuing to work together. This latest collaboration features Sager Beer Works, and GiGi’s Playhouse.

Sager Beer Works is a small brewery on Sager St. in Rochester. The micro-brewery has a solid selection of beer, and has a kitchen menu as well.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health is now accepting applications from businesses seeking to operate as cannabinoid hemp processors, retailers or distributors. The applications are available on the Cannabinoid Hemp Program’s webpage.

In October, Governor Cuomo announced that the Department filed proposed regulations to regulate cannabinoid hemp products in New York State.

Despite the snow that’s in the forecast today, temperatures are going to stay above freezing. In fact, they will be well above freezing.

Another clipper system brings some wet snow to the region this morning. This could again result in minor slowdowns to the morning commute, but relatively mild temperatures should again prevent any sort of impactful accumulation. Rain and snow showers will remain possible into the afternoon as high top out in the upper 30s to near 40. It will turn even milder on Wednesday with temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 40s!

This will give way to some lake effect snow early Thursday as colder air spills back in over the lake. Parameters are not overwhelming to support lake effect of import, but localized accumulations of an inch or two in some spots cannot be ruled out. After another cold Friday, it looks like another warm up is on tap for the weekend.