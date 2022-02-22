ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Rochester police officials say gunshots were fired into three occupied houses overnight in incidents that are believed to be unrelated.

Authorities say officers responded to the 300 block of Durnan Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday for a ShotSpotter activation. They say gunshots had been fired in the area and two occupied houses were struck, though none of the people in the home were injured.

About an hour later, around 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Clifford Avenue for multiple ShotSpotter activations. According to police, one occupied house in the area was struck by gunfire, but no one in the home was struck or injured.

Around 2:07 a.m. officers responded to Mason Street for another ShotSpotter activation where officers say another occupied house was struck by gunfire and again no one was struck or injured.

No suspects are in custody for any of these shootings and police ask anyone with information to call 911.

A man was rescued from a second floor window during a fire on Lake Avenue Monday evening.

It began around 7:00 p.m. in the second floor of the building housing the Nepali Food Market & Restaurant on the corner of Lake Avenue and Cliff Street in the city.

According to firefighters, those arriving at the scene saw heavy smoke pouring out of the front of the building, and heavy flames in the back. A male hanging out of a second floor window was rescued by firefighters.

First responders called for more help due to the size of the building, and the nature of the scene.

No one was injured, though one person was evaluated at the scene. All apartments on the second floor were deemed unlivable. The restaurant and market on the first floor suffered smoke and water damage. It was closed at the time.

A fire devastated the community at the Pines of Perinton apartment complex in January. The fire destroyed 18 apartments, and 65 people were displaced as a result. Monday, Senator Samra Brouk took a tour of some the apartments to give tenants a voice.

Residents at the apartment complex say they’ve complained about numerous issues over the years that have gone unresolved. One woman told News 8 she had mice in her apartment, grass growing on the rug, black mold, and a missing fire alarm.

While no one who spoke with News 8 Monday would speculate on the cause of the fire, residents said they feel more people have been willing to listen to them since — and they want the glaring safety issues corrected. Senator Brouk and her team have been working with residents here for a while.

“Before that fire, my team had been working with residents here around some of the things that needed to be fixed frankly,” Brouk said, “just to make the place habitable, and so having the chance to actually go through and see how some of these folks are living and hopefully at the end of the day to really hear their concern.”

@SenatorBrouk touring apartments at the Pines of Perinton… after a devastating fire, tenants are claiming there are multiple safety issues and problems with the complex. More later on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/uBtYb8t0gD — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 21, 2022

A new wine business in the Rochester area is looking to sell a niche product that is gaining popularity. However, after being denied their liquor license last week, the owners are now set back even further from their grand opening.

That niche product is natural wine. The new wine industry trend has been gaining popularity in larger cities over the past few years and now Rochester is joining the club. Natural wine is similar to the wine you would buy from a liquor store but sustainably made with very little human intervention.

Brandon Opalich has been in working in the wine industry for almost 20 years. He says natural wine has been sold in restaurants in Rochester for a few years now but wants to make it more accessible.

“I think the advantages that are most seen are agricultural. Just taking care of the earth and allowing people to have the decision on whether they want to support those eco-friendly companies. It should be their right to have access to them,” Opalich said.

Opalich owns Aldaskeller Wine Company on Gregory Street in the South Wedge neighborhood. He has been prepping for the shop’s grand opening for 9 months. He curated the product, found a retail space, and got community support. However, when it came time to get his liquor license, the New York State Liquor Authority denied the request.

“We felt that because we were offering a different product with a different concept that a public convenience would be met. We had local politicians, state politicians, local business owners, distributors I work with all right letters of support for that hearing. I felt that they were ignored,” Opalich said, “The state telling a business, that it’s not a viable business, and doing it rudely and doing it to bully people is just not a proper way of treating constituents of New York State.”

In a statement, the New York State Liquor Authority wrote in part, “Determinations for liquor and wine store applications are based on the legal standard of whether public convenience and advantage will be served by adding an additional store, including an assessment of whether the community is adequately served by existing stores. While the Board had no concerns with this store’s concept, the application was unanimously disapproved based on the proximity of existing liquor stores to the applicant’s chosen location, including one approximately 300 feet away, which presented issues under this legal standard that applies to all applications for new wine and liquor stores.”

Most New Yorkers want more data before lifting school mask mandates, and most New Yorkers also still still support an indoor public mask mandate, according to a new Siena College poll released Tuesday morning.

According to the poll, 58% of New Yorkers say the state should wait for early March data before deciding to lift the school mask mandate while 30% said the mandate should have already been lifted.

“While nearly two-thirds of voters without children at home support waiting for March data to decide on the school mask mandate, state and school officials face a ‘lose/lose’ proposition with their constituents most closely affected by this decision – regardless of the decision – since voters with children under 18 in their household are closely divided between waiting for data to decide and masks should have been off already,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Additionally, 45% of New Yorkers polled say the indoor public mask mandate, which was recently lifted, should have remained in place, while 31 of those polled said it should have ended earlier than it did. According to the poll, 20% of New Yorkers said the indoor mask mandate ended at the right time.

“There is no clear consensus on mandating masks in indoor public spaces. Half of voters want the mandate finished – 20% said February 10 was the right time to end it and 31% said it should have ended earlier,” Greenberg said. “Still, a plurality of voters, 45%, say the indoor mask mandate should remain in place.”

In Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State address, she directed The State University of New York to end the practice of withholding transcripts from students who owe their school money — such as parking fines, tuition, and library fines. This does not include student loan debt.

“Now that the practice is done, it enables students to enroll. It enables students to get that job. Many jobs want to see the transcript. They want proof of your credentials,” said SUNY Press Secretary, Holly Liapis.

Governor Hochul recently tweeting, “I applaud SUNY for taking this next step to further address punitive barriers to opportunity in order to support their students.”

According to Governor Hochul’s office, while 50 percent of SUNY students graduate debt free, others on average, have an outstanding balance of nearly $4,000 dollars. As of 2020, about 19,000 students still owed their SUNY Campus money.

At the end of January, The SUNY board of Trustees approved to end the withholding transcripts.

Scattered showers will start to work into the area as temperatures surge into the 40s and 50s. Rain will become more widespread and locally heavier into the afternoon before tapering to more scattered stuff Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts of 0.25-0.50″ seem reasonable for most of the area with a few locations exceeding that.

Those numbers aren’t overwhelming from a flooding standpoint, but we’re coming off of recent flooding, saturated ground and swollen creeks and streams. Factoring in snow melt as well, that could lead to additional minor to moderate flooding for some.

Temperatures start tumbling behind the cold front Wednesday morning, falling from the 50s into the teens by Wednesday evening with a few lake effect snow showers around. This colder air mass will set the stage for our second system late week.

That low will take a more southerly track, spreading moisture into a much colder air mass. That will likely spell accumulating snow for WNY Thursday night into Friday. Many details still need to be ironed out, but several inches is on the table with a chance this is a plowable snow. Stay tuned.