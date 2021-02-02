Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, February 2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

One man was killed and three others injured after a shooting on Monday night.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Lyell Avenue for the report of ShotSpotter activity. Upon arrival, they were flagged down by a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

One Rochester police officer involved in the pepper spraying of a 9-year-old has been suspended, and two others have been placed on administrative leave. According to the Rochester Police Department, all three have been removed from patrol duties.

The suspensions are in effect until, at minimum, the results of an internal investigation into the events that transpired Friday are concluded.

Monday afternoon, city officials said the officers were suspended with pay, on the condition that a suspension without pay couldn’t last more than 30 days without a concluded internal investigation.

A protest was held Monday evening in Rochester, in response to a 9-year-old girl being handcuffed and pepper-sprayed on Friday.

“The mother was there,” one protester said. “In this incident, there was no reason for the police officer to be so rough with this child. We’re here because we want change. We want our police officers to stop abusing our babies.”

City officials announced Monday that the officers involved in the incident were suspended until, at minimum, the conclusion of an internal investigation.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead early Tuesday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the apartments on Manhattan Square Drive for an unknown cause and upon arrival, found a 51-year-old woman who was dead.

Due to an incoming severe winter storm, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency Monday for 44 New York state counties, impacting all regions except for Western New York.

According to the governor’s office, “States of Emergency Now In Effect for New York City, as well as Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Herkimer, Madison, Montgomery, Nassau, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Schuyler, Seneca, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Ulster, Warren, Washington, Westchester, and Yates Counties“

Gov. Cuomo said the winter storm will impact Tuesday’s vaccine appointments at state-run sites.

Upstate Vaccination sites including those in the Rochester area will open with a delayed start at 10 a.m. All previously scheduled appointments before that time will be rescheduled for later on Tuesday.

A widespread, accumulating snow will build across the region this morning. The snow will grow in coverage and intensity through the day not tapering off early Wednesday. For some, the shovel will be sufficient. For other, plows will be busy.

TUESDAY MORNING: A band of snow will be on approach from east to west in the morning aided by Lake Ontario moisture. It’s arrival in Rochester will be very close to the morning rush at 9 a.m. Regardless of exact timing, it’s likely many of you will be driving in to work/school with snow starting to fall. Fortunately, we’re early in the process and roads should be largely fine.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Snow will be ramping up through the afternoon, and this is where accumulation and deteriorating travel conditions are most likely. By 5pm, we’ve had an extended window of moderate snow with road crews actively trying to keep up. This will result in a slow afternoon drive home where many secondary roadways will likely be snow covered with several inches.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Light snow will diminish to just a few flurries later in the night.

ACCUMULATIONS/IMPACTS: This system will feature a large spread in accumulation with a sharp west to east gradient. For areas west of Rochester, this will not be a significant event. A few inches are expected, but very manageable. Areas east and southeast of Rochester stand to see the lion’s share of accumulation with local totals approaching one foot across portions of the Finger Lakes.

This presents a situation where a wide range in snow amounts should be seen across the Rochester area. Areas on the southeast side of town could see half a foot of snow while the west side only sees a few inches. We’ll be watching localized snow bands closely to fine tune that element of the forecast.

WHAT THEN? Warmer weather greets us into the end of the week, which I suggest you enjoy while it lasts. All signs point to a sharp arctic blast into the early part of next week that could carry another shot at accumulating snow. Stay tuned.