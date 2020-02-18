Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, February 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start, on Tuesday, Feb. 18. 2020.

Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.

The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen. Scores of lawyers are seeking settlements on behalf of several thousand men who say they were molested as scouts by scoutmasters or other leaders decades ago but are only now eligible to sue because of recent changes in their states’ statute-of-limitations laws.

The Rochester Police Department are investigating a crash in which a car drove into a building on West Ridge Road near Dewey Avenue.

According to RPD, they responded to the crash just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday and when they arrived, they found the car had crashed into the front door of a building. They believe alcohol may have been a factor.

Two local school districts are facing a lawsuit of sex abuse, filed under the Child Victims Act.

A woman claims she was abused by a teacher and coach while she attended Wheatland-Chili High School in the 1990s. She filed her lawsuit Friday.

The lawsuit claims that Ryan Raftery sexually abused the woman from 1997-1999 while she was a high school student. Churchville-Chili is included in the suit because Raftery was employed by both districts as a teacher and a coach.

Liu Zhiming is at least the seventh health worker to die of the COVID-19 disease among the more than 1,700 doctors and nurses who have become sick. His death comes as authorities are cautiously cheering a reduction in the number of new daily cases and deaths, along with the results of a study showing most people who contracted the virus experienced only mild symptoms.

China on Tuesday reported 1,886 new cases and 98 more deaths. That raised the number of deaths in mainland China to 1,868 and the total number of confirmed cases to 72,436.

A local ophthalmologist and retina specialist, who helped blind children see, has died.

Dr. Mina Chung, an associate professor of ophthalmology at URMC’s Flaum Eye Institute and a faculty member in the University’s Center for Visual Science, died in a skiing accident in Italy last week. She was 51 years old.

“Mina Chung was an exceptionally skilled, caring surgeon who also excelled as a scientist and educator in the field of ophthalmology,” said Mark B. Taubman, M.D., president and CEO of the University of Rochester Medical Center in a statement. “She was a valued member of our faculty who will be missed by the many patients and colleagues whose lives she touched, not just here in Rochester, but around the world.”

A quick burst of snow associated with a fast moving disturbance triggered a bit of snow before sunrise. Minor slushy accumulations of an inch or so will greet you early this morning. Roads may be a bit greasy and slushy for a bit, but that won’t last. All we are left with in the afternoon are a few rain showers with temperatures into the 40s.



Arctic air returns later tomorrow and Thursday. While the incursion will be brief and rather fleeting it will leave its mark in the form of some lake effect snow. The potential is there for several inches of lake effect snow to fall north and east of Rochester along the Route 104 corridor and into Wayne county tomorrow into Thursday. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wayne county. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 20s, falling into the teens Wednesday night. While some shovel Thursday, all will shiver. We’ll never get beyond the lower 20s for high temperatures Thursday afternoon with morning lows in the single digits south of the Thruway early in the day.