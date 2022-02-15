ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

Rochester police are investigating after a man was found dead along Pardee Street in the city.

Officers were called to Pardee Street at Joseph Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Monday for a report of a male shot. The Rochester Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

A portion of the roadways around Pardee Street was closed for the investigation.

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has updated its guidance on COVID-19 paid sick leave.

The DOL has limited the number of times an employee is eligible for COVID sick leave. Under New York’s COVID-19 sick leave law, an employee cannot qualify for leave more than three times.

“In no event shall an employee qualify for sick leave under New York’s COVID-19 sick leave law for more than three orders of quarantine or isolation. The second and third orders must be based on a positive COVID-19 test and the employee must submit documentation from a licensed medical provider or testing facility attesting that the employee has tested positive for COVID-19,” said DOL.

Air Force medical teams arrived in Rochester to assist staff in Strong Memorial hospital over the weekend.

The Air Force teams includes approximately 40 clinical personnel and support staff. This comes in addition to the two military medical teams that were already deployed to the hospital.

“We are grateful to President Biden for honoring our request for additional help to upstate hospitals, which are under pressure due to the current COVID winter surge,” Gov.Hochul said in a statement issued with the January announcement. “These teams will go a long way to bolster our healthcare systems, with teams supporting hospitals in Western New York, Central New York and now the Finger Lakes. I’ll continue working with President Biden and our partners in the federal government to bring more resources to New York to get us through this phase of the winter surge.”

Monroe County Council of School Superintendents President Bo Wright, along with Dr. Christopher Brown who oversees the Marcus Whitman Central School District, signed a letter requesting a “plan to move forward” from masking and other COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Since mid-January Monroe County has been declining in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Superintendent Bo Wright reports the same trend is happening in schools, with fewer people quarantined.

“Certainly, still some challenges related to substitute teachers and bus drivers,” Wright said. “But we are in a much better place than we were a month ago.”

Because of this progress, many school districts feel it’s time for mask mandates in the classrooms to be lifted.

“If those decisions are reached, we can do some prep ahead of time,” Brown said. “To make sure that our community members who still want to wear a mask or employees who want to wear a mask, how to make that happen for them as well. So, we just need a little bit of time for that.”

Superintendents argue they can take other precautions to avoid outbreaks.

“Testing to stay, being able to have rapid test kits available for employees or parents whenever they want them,” Brown said. “Those would all be part of our package that we would have available for our community.”

“At its peak we were probably testing 120 people a day,” Wright said. “And those numbers have fallen significantly as we’ve seen fewer positive cases in our community.”

Buffalo police have a suspect in custody in connection with last week’s shooting at McKinley High School.

Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old male. His name was not released. He has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

A school security guard was shot in the leg during the incident, but police believed a second individual was involved in the shooting.

The security guard was treated and released from ECMC after the incident. The student was said to be in stable condition after undergoing surgery for multiple stab wounds.

A $10,000 reward was offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the shooter. Crime Stoppers initially offered up $5,000 and the Buffalo Teachers Federation offered to match it.

Buffalo schools announced their reopening plan for McKinley on Sunday night. Juniors and seniors will return for in-person learning on Thursday while underclassmen have remote learning. On Friday, freshmen and sophomores have in-person classes while upperclassmen go remote.

Tuesday will begin the upward trend in temperature that will reach its peak on Thursday at 50 degrees. It is still cold this morning, however, with temps currently in the single digits. Cloudy skies at 20 degrees follow.