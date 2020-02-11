Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, February 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

Due to high water levels on Lake Ontario, the Village of Sodus Point has declared a State of Emergency.

According to Mayor Dave McDowell, the State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days, or until rescinded by a subsequent order.

McDowell says the State of Emergency is to stay on top of Lake Ontario flooding, there’s no imminent threat. But this will allow the village to go on private property and inspect the height and durability of sand bag and break walls. McDowell says with the lake at 246.5 feet, it’s time to get moving. Residents say it’s the right thing to do.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday officially designated April 28th as the date for an election to fill the seat left vacant when Chris Collins resigned, and was subsequently convicted.

The 27th District reaches across eight Western New York counties, from the suburbs of Buffalo to outside of Rochester.

Democrats are hoping that voters in New Hampshire will reset the party’s presidential nomination fight on Tuesday and bring clarity to a young primary season that has been marred by deep dysfunction and doubt.

Since the chaotic Iowa caucuses failed to perform their traditional function of winnowing the race, it now falls to New Hampshire to begin culling the Democratic field, which still features almost a dozen candidates.

Around the world there have been reported shortages of medical masks and it could be happening right here in New York according to the state department of health.

Workers with Alexander Pharmacy say people are coming in just to pick up a medical mask.

Owner Nilesh Patel thinks the shortage we’re seeing statewide is all out of fear.

“That’s probably more so because of the coronavirus that’s in the media..but you know that really will not help because even people think they’re not breathing there are gaps, people just put it over their mouth, not necessarily their nose,” said Nilesh Patel, MD RPh, owner Alexander Pharmacy.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and a bipartisan group of Monroe County Legislators will announce legislation on Tuesday.

The legislation will create a Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee. The committee will help guide the county decision-making around climate mitigation, resilience and sustainability. The committee will also help assist in creative a Climate Action Plan for the county.

On Tuesday, the Villa of Hope will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new program called Hope Place.

Hope Place will be a drop-in living room program run by certified peer support specialists and will offer an alternative to visiting the emergency room. It will offer a compassionate peer to talk to.

A mix of clouds and sunshine will carry us through today and Wednesday with temperatures just shy of 40 degrees.



Our forecast focus highlights the Wednesday night to Friday time frame as a double barreled area of Low pressure affects the region. A wave of low pressure will approach from the southwest Wednesday night, spreading a swath of accumulating snow with it through early Thursday. While this is happening, an arctic front is fast approaching from the north. There remains some question as to how/if these two feature interact, but current guidance suggests they remain separate entities that will result in another extended period of wintry weather.