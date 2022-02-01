Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, February 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The team at News 8 wishes you a happy new month.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s indoor mask mandate was granted a full stay by New York’s Appellate court, as the appeals process continues.

After New York’s Appellate court ruling on Monday, the mask mandate will be upheld for all public indoor spaces during the state’s appeal.

Gov. Hochul released a statement regarding the full stay of mask regulation:

“I commend the Appellate Division, Second Department for granting a full stay to keep our masking regulations in place for the duration of our appeal. My primary responsibility as Governor is to keep New Yorkers safe. Mask regulations keep our schools and businesses safe and open, protect vulnerable New Yorkers, and are critical tools as we work to get through this winter surge. Thanks to our efforts, including mask regulations, cases are declining and we are seeing major progress in the fight against COVID-19. I thank the Attorney General and her team for their defense of these common sense measures, and I am confident we will continue to prevail. We are committed to doing everything in our power to keep New Yorkers safe.“

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound following a shooting in the area of Oriole Street overnight Tuesday.

Authorities say officers responded to Oriole Street near Glenwood Avenue for the report of a person shot. Upon their arrival, they located a 21-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

An investigation into this shooting is currently ongoing, there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.

According to police, the puppy was in the passenger seat of the car when it was stolen near the intersection of East Avenue and Alexander Street. Police also said the vehicle was running at the time.

Eric Berg told News 8 he was picking up his to-go dinner order and was away from his vehicle for one minute when it happened.

Berg said Monday the puppy was returned unharmed by a man who claimed he paid $500 for it. That man, Berg said, got the $2,000 reward offered for the dog.

After several incidents of violence in the garage the past month alone, County Executive Adam Bello says living there is no longer an option.

If you take a drive down to the bottom floor of the garage, you’ll notice several people living and sleeping in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

But moving forward, Bello says they’ll be taking a multi-faceted approach to relocate every resident living to a warm bed, and so much more.

“Shelter-in-place has always been available. What’s different today, is the multidimensional approach with participation from multiple government partners.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working to relocate those sheltering immediately — whether that be in a homeless shelter or hotel room.

The county is paying for the place to stay, along with transportation and mental health services.

“Sheltering in the garage is no longer an option, living in unsafe unsanitary and increasingly violent circumstances is inhumane, degrading to the individuals and threatening to the people parking in the garage,” he said.

In the past month alone, there’s been a series of alleged violent incidents.

At an evening briefing Monday, the county said this operation is about connecting the homeless with resources, transporting them to shelters and hotels. Chief Richard Tantalo, Director of Public Safety, says this will be a work-in-progress.

“It takes patience, time, and commitment to get individuals to make a change in their life,” says Tantalo.

Tantalo says the social services and resource advocacy groups are taking the lead on this operation… and it will be ongoing. “We have to make this particular site a safe place for the public to be able to use.”

Adler feels there are better long-term solutions. “It would be actually funding public housing, actually funding community-based programs.”

Tantelo says there will be a presence here to give everyone the choice to re-locate. “They cannot stay here, we will ask them to leave. We will start to document that information,” he says.

Employees at two Rochester-area Starbucks locations announced their intentions to unionize Monday.

Those employees represent the Mt. Hope Avenue Starbucks, and the Starbucks in the Whole Foods plaza along Monroe Avenue.

They join the employees of more than 50 Starbucks locations nationwide to petition to unionize shortly after workers at a Buffalo, New York, store first voted to do so last month.

With the most recent announcement, 54 Starbucks locations in 19 states have petitioned to unionize, indicating that the organizing effort is spreading rapidly.

“Our movement is only growing,” the labor union tweeted on Monday. “Partners around the country are standing up for what’s right and we couldn’t be more inspired!”

“Our hope is that union representatives also come to the table with mutual good faith, respect and positive intent,” Rossann Williams, the company’s president of retail for North America, wrote in a letter to employees.

Earlier this month, a separate Buffalo location became the second Starbucks store to unionize following a 15-9 vote.

Rochester will get over the 40 degree mark Tuesday, in what feels like ages. The good news for sunny sky enthusiasts end there however, as cold and more snow are heading our way Wednesday into Thursday.