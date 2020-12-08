Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 8

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.

Whereas previous zone designations were based on seven-day rolling average positivity rates in a specific area, and new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, the new format dictates a red zone designation based on a region’s “critical hospital capacity.”

The governor announced that regions that reach critical hospital capacity will be designated as a red zone. In this definition, critical hospital capacity is “if a region’s seven-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that the region will reach 90% within the next three weeks,” according to the governor’s office.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County Department of Public Health officials reported 322 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the county’s seven-day rolling average to 563 new cases per day.

Officials say the county’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 7.3%.

While 322 new cases is the lowest number reported since November 27, health officials say it’s due to a decrease in tests processed over the weekend.

According to the Steuben County Public Health Department, 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday. This brings the total to 2,164 confirmed cases — 380 of which are currently active.

Officials also confirmed three individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 109. Two individuals were male residents of the Fred and Harriett Taylor Health Center, age 80 and 92. One was an 89 year-old female resident of Absolut Care Three Rivers.

The Monroe County Children’s Detention Center is taking steps to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, after six youths and nine staff members tested positive for the disease.

According to a news release sent out Monday, the infected youths are all experiencing mild symptoms and showing signs of improvement. They have been isolated from the others, and the infected staff members are quarantining at home. Parents and family of those at the center have been notified.

Sen. Chuck Schumer called student debt a huge burden on the shoulders of tens of millions of Americans who are now struggling financially because of the pandemic.

Schumer, along with Mass. Sen Elizabeth Warren, introduced a resolution for President-Elect Joe Biden to cancel up to $50,000 in federal student loan debt.

British health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.

The first shot was given to Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals around the country that are handling the initial phase of the program on what has been dubbed “V-Day.” As luck would have it, the second injection went to a man named William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old who hails from Warwickshire, the county where the bard was born.

Cole Beasley said the touchdown celebration was Jon Feliciano’s idea.

Feliciano came up with the plan during practice to cradle Beasley like his baby son if Beasley scored. What Beasley said in response he may now regret.

MORE | Josh Allen’s 4 TDs lifts Bills to 34-24 win over 49ers, Buffalo improves to 9-3

Despite the cold start, you can expect a decent day by early December standards here in Rochester. Stubborn lake effect clouds will be driven away by a freshening west wind allowing for at least some partial sunshine. Highs today will be close to average with the mercury topping out in the middle and upper 30s.

Quiet weather lasts into this evening ahead of an upper level disturbance that will drop south and east from Ontario into Western New York later tonight. This will be the trigger for a bit of intermittent light wet snow. The emphasis here is on *light*. Any accumulations with this system are expected to be less than an inch with some leftover light wet flakes mixing with raindrops into Wednesday. This will mark the start of a warming trend that transports temperatures into the 40s through the second half of the week. 50° is even within reach by Saturday. Rain will develop late Saturday into Saturday night with our next approaching system. This will carry breezy conditions with it Saturday and into Sunday as the showers taper as a rain/snow mix.

This continues our overall pattern of a lack of significant winter weather makers up to this point. The current consensus over the next 8 days points toward a continuation of no significant winter storms set to affect the area.