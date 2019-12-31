Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday December 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on all the latest headlines in the last of this year’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2019.

The Office of Court Administration announced on Saturday that State Supreme Court Justice Matthew Rosenbaum has been relieved from all of his judicial duties over allegations of misconduct.

OCA officials say that as of December 31 at midnight, Rosenbaum will no longer be a Justice of the Supreme Court and the position will become vacant.

The minimum wage will increase to $11.80 for workers outside of New York City.

Archimage part-owner Kim Fredell says the new minimum wage is good for business and workers throughout the state.

“Increasing the minimum wage is just a way for people to feel a sense of dignity about their lives,” said Fredell.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a crash in Phelps on Monday morning.

Deputies said the crash happened on state Route 96 just before 11:30 a.m.

According to the investigators, the driver was traveling east when she lost control of her car, after reacting to another car on the road.

Two Gates Catholic churches will soon close their doors due to financial troubles.

At the recommendation of the Rochester Diocese, Saint Helen Church on Hinchey Road and Holy Ghost Church on Coldwater Road are being sold off.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has reported record cases of the influenza viruses in late December, saying the virus is currently at peak circulation.

Monroe County health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says every year presents new challenges with the influenza virus.

“One thing that I’ve heard which I think is accurate is that the flu is unpredictably unpredictable,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza.

The 50° air of yesterday is gone with the wind today.

Colder air works its way in on westerly winds through the day allowing the leftover rain showers to mix with and change to a few snow flurries. As a trough pivots across the area a burst of snow will develop across the area and could drop a quick inch of new snowfall. This will be enough to reduce visibility at times for the afternoon drive.