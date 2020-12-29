Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Dec. 29, 2020.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello issued an emergency order Monday to limit the fees third-party delivery services may charge local restaurants.

With COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining throughout Monroe County, residents and businesses have relied on takeout and delivery services for most of the year.

This emergency order only impacts restaurants within the county and does not apply to businesses with 10 or more locations throughout New York state.

After President Donald Trump signed into law a $900 billion pandemic relief package that includes $600 stimulus checks for struggling Americans, lawmakers are continuing efforts to raise stimulus check amounts in Congress; the House passed a standalone bill late Monday afternoon that would increase the amount to $2,000 if approved by the Senate.

The vote count was 275-134.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sent out a warning Monday telling New Yorkers to be wary of COVID vaccine-related scams. Right now nursing home residents, those who care for them and many healthcare workers are receiving the vaccine. The vaccine will not be available to the general public for several more months, according to the AG.

In keeping with federal guidelines, long-term care residents and staff and other healthcare workers, then certain essential workers, and finally members of the general population will be offered the vaccine next.

MORE| Gov. Cuomo to sign executive orders on vaccination fraud, eviction moratorium, state pay raises

Josh Allen passed for four touchdowns and the Buffalo Bills became the first AFC East foe to sweep the season series with the New England Patriots in two decades with a 38-9 victory on Monday night.

A week after unseating the Patriots as AFC East division champions, the win also keeps alive the Bills’ hopes of securing a top-three seed for the AFC playoffs.

Lake-effect snow will impact those needed to make that morning drive early today. The lion’s share of the snow will fall over northeast Monroe and Wayne counties. The most persistent lake effect snows over Wayne County could deliver as much as 3-6″ of lake fluff particularly in northeast Wayne county. Worth the plow for some spots along and north of 104.

It is a cold Tuesday with temperatures stuck in the 20s. The lake-effect snow band starts to break apart this afternoon with a clearing sky tonight. That sets the stage for a cold Wednesday morning with lows down into the teens away from lakes. Warmer air quickly takes over Wednesday and temperatures climb into the lower 40s. That should melt away any snow on the ground. A weak warm front late in the day is quickly followed by a cold front that will bring some rain and wet snow showers into early Thursday.

Skies remain cloudy Thursday afternoon as we finish off 2020. Temperatures remain above average and likely above freezing through the afternoon. The next storm system approaches on New Years Day as a large low pressure to work up the Appalachian Mountains. Based on the path of this storm and how the jet stream is forecast, Rain showers are likely Friday afternoon. It could be heavy at times with wind to start off 2021. The storm system moves north out of the Region Saturday and some lingering snow showers are possible.

Lake-effect snow showers may kick in behind this storm early next week, but those will not last long as high pressure and drier air is expected to start off the first full week of the new year.