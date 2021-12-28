Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

County officials report COVID-19 deaths weekly on Mondays. The 18 deaths reported Monday happened between December 8 and December 20. To date, 1,568 Monroe County residents have died from COVID-19.

233 new cases were discovered Monday, 749 Saturday, and 419 Sunday. The county says Monday’s results are likely an undercount due to delays from the holiday weekend.

The county is now averaging 536 new cases per day over the past week. Monroe County now has a seven-day rolling average positivity rate of 8.9%.

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

CDC officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

Early research suggests omicron may cause milder illnesses than earlier versions of the coronavirus.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the country is about to see a lot of omicron cases.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic,” she told The Associated Press on Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

The guidance is not a mandate; it’s a recommendation to employers and state and local officials. Last week, New York state said it would expand on the CDC’s guidance for health-care workers to include employees who have other critical jobs that are facing a severe staffing shortage.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported 87 cases of COVID-19 inside the Monroe County Jail Monday. That’s just over 12.4 percent of the jail’s total population.

Staff members are tested “on a regular basis.” Beginning Monday, kitchen and commissary personnel will be tested daily.

Of the 701 people jailed there Monday, 189 were vaccinated. All have vaccination available to them.

A motor vehicle accident sent a driver to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries after striking a utility pole and rolling over on Scottsville Road in Chili around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle was travelling southbound on Scottsville Road when it went off the roadway, hitting a utility pole, catching an embankment and eventually flipping over.

Officials say the operator suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital via ambulance.

A bill has been signed into law in New York State allowing EMS aircrafts to carry, and distribute blood in the air.

Erin Reese, program director with Mercy Flight Central in Canandaigua says sometimes it takes many miles to fly a patient to a trauma center. Even up to 45 minutes in rural areas.

She says about 40% of the patients they serve day in and day out, are trauma patients who need blood right away.

But for years, residents in New York State have had to rely only on salt water transfusions in the air, instead of actual blood.

“When you have a patient that has been traumatically injured, they need volume, giving them salt water is not the gold standard, they need blood products at that point,” Reese said.

But this new law is going to make things significantly easier for both patients and medics, she says.

“The bill was initially introduced two years ago,” she said. “Something many other programs have been doing, so certainly something we are excited and ready to start doing as well.”

Reese says she’s hopeful this new law can only improve care for patients. Whether they’re in far out rural regions – or not. Every second counts.

Reese says Mercy Flight Central in Canandaigua is planning on hosting a blood drive soon to help with the shortage. Stay tuned with News 8 for more details, as they arise.

Tuesday will glide throughout the start of the afternoon with mild weather in a combination of some sun and temperatures in the mid 30s. Snow will turn that around in the evening however, with showers into the night.

Wednesday will open up to some more snow in the morning hours with cloudy weather expected to take up a majority of the day. Temperatures will hover in freezing status ahead of what could be more snow.