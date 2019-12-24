Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday December 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019.

Tuesday marks the seventh anniversary of the tragic shooting and fire in West Webster, which took place on Christmas Eve in 2012.

It resulted in the death of two firefighters: Lt. Michael Chiapperini, 43, and Tomasz Kaczowka, 19.

On Christmas Eve, members of the community gathered to honor the two fallen firefighters.

The town of Sodus held a meeting Monday night to discuss options going forward after a fire at the Highway Department barn Saturday night. Several plow and salt trucks were destroyed in the fire, leaving the town scrambling before the next big snowfall.

Ahead of the meeting, the Sodus town supervisor, Steve LeRoy, said he hopes to get a plan in place Monday night. He wants everyone to get on the same page to get the snow plowed as effectively as possible. He said several nearby towns in Wayne and Ontario counties have reached out to offer their plows and places to store them.

A Greece woman is safe Tuesday after a late night house fire.

Crews were called to a house on Lakewood Drive for the report of a fire on the first floor.

Officials said she had fallen asleep on the couch when her smoke alarm woke her up and she found a fire in her living room. She was able to get out safely.

On the heels of 2019’s highly successful “Office Night” at Frontier Field, the Red Wings are going to be doing it again.

Actor Brian Baumgartner, who played the character Kevin Malone on the hit TV comedy will be making an appearance in Rochester on August 20.

Join us for a look back at one of the most thrilling games in Bills history at 8 p.m. on Christmas night.

We’ll bring you, in its entirety, the AFC Championship Game from January 20 1991, as the Bills made their first Super Bowl run.

Rich Stadium was the scene as the Bills hosted the Los Angeles Raiders with a trip to Tampa and Super Bowl XXV. With Hall of Fame players on both sidelines, a packed stadium was prepared for a showdown, as was the Bills locker room.

Tuesday — Christmas Eve — is the last day of this year’s Red Kettle Drive, and the Salvation Army is making a major push for donations.

As of Friday, the annual campaign was short some $95,000 from this same time last year.

The goal this year is $400,000.

But this year, there are five fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas and the Salvation Army said that has had an impact on its fundraiser.

Northerly winds are in place today thanks to a cold front that cleared the area overnight.

We’ll be noticeably cooler today with highs back into the middle 30s. Those numbers are a lot closer to late December standards. No issues for Santa tonight. Temps drop into the upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies, but dry weather prevails. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Christmas Day with highs rebounding into the lower and even middle 40s.