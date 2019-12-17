Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Two people are dead after a house fire in Farmington on Tuesday.

According to Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson, an 84-year-old woman and her 12-year-old grandson have died in a house fire.

At a special Rochester City School District Board of Education meeting Monday night, officials discussed whether or not to delay a vote on district budget cuts.

Despite all the pushback on the streets and in front of the board of education, board member Natalie Sheppard says she’s ready to vote for the cuts on Thursday.

“Now we’re sitting here looking like we got our head caught between legs when we really had enough time to get through this stuff. It’s just ridiculous, right now,” said Natalie Sheppard, a commissioner with the RCSD board of education.

A Rochester City School District teacher is facing drug charges after police say she had 13 bags of Fentanyl in her possession on school grounds during school hours.

RPD officials say officers were called to Franklin High School last Wednesday for reports of an unresponsive person.

That person, who has been identified as 35-year-old Tracy Lewis, was found unresponsive on a stairwell near the second floor of the school.

Our first order of business is tackling Tuesday’s snow. An area of low pressure to our south will slide eastward. This will allow a general, widespread swath of snow to spread across the area through the morning. Light to at times moderate snow will fall through the morning and into the early afternoon before tapering from west to east. The northward push of moisture in the overnight has resulted in a slight increase in our projected snowfall tallies, but not by much. In general, we expect 1 to 3 inches of snow to fall north of the Thruway with 3 to 5 inches falling to our south. Not a huge event, but whatever sticks will end up sticking around for awhile.