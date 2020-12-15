Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.

The Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden on Monday as the nation’s next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirming his victory in last month’s election. The state-by-state voting took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.

Monday was the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. In reality, electors meet in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

After witnessing the first COVID-19 vaccine in New York state, and overseeing the state’s electoral college meeting, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon to update New Yorkers on the state’s ongoing response efforts.

The governor said the Rochester and Finger Lakes region now has the highest rate of virus hospitalizations per population, and the highest positivity rate among all the regions in New York state.

Based on current projections, the governor warned of a dire situation for next month if the curve doesn’t flatten in the coming weeks.

MORE | 520 new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County, 8.68% average positivity rate

The vaccine has arrived and a critical care nurse who has treated COVID-19 patients in hard-hit New York City became the first person in the state to receive the vaccine Monday as part of campaign to inoculate front-line health care workers.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., News 8 will host a special coronavirus town hall and local experts will be taking your questions about the pandemic, the vaccine and its distribution.

A Rochester man is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a car and sustained lacerations on Monday evening.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of Seth Green Drive and St. Paul Street around 9:15 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, they found the 35-year-old man who had been struck by the vehicle and separately, sustained a laceration from a box cutter.

Agencies across New York State are increasing patrols through the new year to crack down on impaired driving.

Drivers will see more sobriety check points and more officers on the road beginning Thursday and through January 1 – part of New York’s STOP-DWI Holiday Season Crackdown.

Tuesday is the ground shipping deadline for most major carriers to guarantee package delivery by Christmas.

More packages are being shipped this holiday season than every before. Industry analysts said about 3 billion packages are shipped between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

A chunk of chilly air has returned to Western New York and the Finger Lakes on freshening northwesterly winds. Light limited lake effect flakiness has accompanied that chill. Any snow that falls today will be just that: light. I don’t anticipate much more than a light dusting for most this morning.

We will be shivering throughout the day today and into tonight. Daytime high temperatures won’t break out of the upper 20s in most spots today. Once the sun goes down, temperatures will again tumble dropping into the upper teens in many spots overnight. It appears to be a sure bet this will be the coldest week of the season thus far.

Wednesday is mainly just dry and cold with increasing clouds. A developing area of low pressure will prove to be a significant snow producer for central and eastern Pennsylvania north and east into eastern New York, the New York City metro, and interior sections of Southern New England Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ve had eyes on this one since last week, and the current expected track continues to suggest the big snows will be a big miss for Rochester.

The track of the low is not one that typically gets significant moisture into WNY. We may get several inches of snow across parts of the Southern Tier and perhaps even parts of the Finger Lakes by Thursday, but it’s unlikely the swath of steady snow is able to creep far enough north for a major impact in Rochester. We’re still in a mode where any northward nudge in this snow shield can alter the forecast, but we’re running out of time before the odds are completely stacked against this notion. The most likely evolution would be some light snow in Rochester Wednesday night and Thursday with minor accumulation while several inches pile up closer to the NY/PA border. There will likely be a sharp “cut-off” to the snow due to just how dry and cold the air is at the surface. Stay tuned as the forecast gets fine tuned.