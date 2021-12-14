Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Livingston County and Ontario County officials say they will not be enforcing the state’s new mask mandate.

“Governor Hochul derided the use of these types of measures just days ago,” said David LeFeber, Chairman of the Livingston County Board of Supervisors in a statement. “Now, we are back to Cuomo-era approaches. That is an unfortunate, and swift, switch of position by the Governor.

LeFeber said complaints and calls related to issues of masks and business mandates should, and will, be forwarded to the New York State Department of Health as the rightful responding agency for any enforcement consideration.

Livingston and Ontario join several other New York counties which have expressed they would not enforce the new mandate, including Madison, Niagara, and Rensselaer.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza issued a joint statement that expressed support for the measure, but fell short of saying they would be enforcing the new rules.

This measure is effective December 13, 2021 until January 15, 2022, after which the state will re-evaluate based on current conditions. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff.

It happened on West Street, and left a large portion of the building severely damaged.

According to firefighters at the scene, the fire was contained to six apartment units. No residents were injured. One firefighter tripped and sprained an ankle.

Firefighters say the students were not in danger at any time. The school will be closed Tuesday due to the strong scent.

Children at the nearby Palmyra-Macedon Intermediate School were kept inside as a precaution until they could be evacuated safely.

On Saturday, wind gusts in many areas peaked between 60 and 76 miles per hours in the region, cutting off power, downing trees, and leading to travel advisories.

“This storm that came through this weekend was extremely destructive. It knocked down 600 downed wires, more than 100 broken poles, caused extensive tree damage. So there’s been a big cleanup effort that our crews have been undergoing since Saturday,” said Sarah Warren, the Corporate Communications Manager with RG&E.

To help those without power, communities held dry ice and water distribution sites on Monday. One of the events was held in Greece.

“I am glad the town is doing this. I am very grateful. But probably a good time to distribute the dry ice might be before the power went out to begin with, so we can protect ourselves because we knew the storm was coming, it’s part of storm preparation,” said Chuck Hauser, a Greece resident.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, the National Grid said 19-hundred of its customers were without power, but they plan to have everyone’s power restored by Tuesday. Dave Bertola, the National Grid Spokesman, said they have 3,300 crews across Western New York assisting people.

For any residents in need of shelter or other assistance in Monroe County, they can call 2-1-1.

According to authorities, one shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday while the second occurred early morning Tuesday around 3 a.m. Both victims were driven to the hospital in private vehicles.

Rochester Police has not been able to confirm the exact locations to where the shootings happened.

No suspects have been arrested in either of the crimes at this time.

A 30-year-old male along with a 31-year-old male sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.

You could tell afterward in the interview room the Bills felt they found solutions in that second half. Sean McDermott said he “saw something”.

Josh Allen even may have Freudian slipped the truth from the Bills locker room about this game when called it “this win” before correcting to “this loss”.

There were a half dozen guys who passed for 300 yards Sunday and another half dozen who ran for 100. Allen did both. On one good peg. He didn’t get a win but he nearly earned every damn penny of his $258 million contract in this game.

That might sounds trite and cliché and straight off a picture on the wall of McDermott’s office, but the Tampa loss may have revealed the Bills will only win on the level they expected this season if everyone does their job. The second half proved it can happen. It’s just a matter of making it happen for more than one half.

The Bills lost a contest that put them two full games out of first place in the division.

But it’s a loss that might help them create some wins down the road. That’s a victory no matter what the scoreboard read on this particular warm Florida night.

Tuesday will see colder temperatures fade away by the afternoon as mostly cloudy skies keep the day moving in the 40s. Snow seems long away at this point in the month.

The Weekend: Warmer temperatures are expected to be carried through Saturday and Sunday following a Thursday of 60s but a developing system could see a major switch in needing a jacket versus not.