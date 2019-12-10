Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

More student protests are expected in Rochester today as the city school district prepares to lay off teachers.

Proposed cuts were announced last week to fill a multi-million dollar budget gap.

Students rallied outside class and school district headquarters on Monday morning. The board is expected to vote on these cuts December 9.

A Rochester man is facing charges after accusations that he illegally recorded patrons in a bathroom at his business.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials say Philip Close, 42 of Rochester, placed a camera in the bathroom at a Parma business that he owns, the Close School of Music, on West Ridge Road.

The arrest stems from the discovery of a camera by a customer in the bathroom of the music school.

A man who authorities believe is connected to the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel is a free man on an unrelated robbery charge.

A judge on Monday gave Timothy Taylor three years probation in a 2011 McDonald’s robbery case.

Taylor was prosecuted for the same robbery in state court in 2011. He faced 10 to 20 years in prison for that incident.

The Veterans Outreach Center will host a lottery for new apartments for veterans on Tuesday.

The housing development is called Liberty Landing and consists of 33 apartments.

The apartments will be located on Scio Street and offer one and two bedrooms.

Fairport School District residents will vote on a proposed $56.7 million capital project.

According to the district, the proposed plan is the first phase of ongoing improvements to school buildings.

Local clean energy and climate advocates will host a press conference highlighting the need for clean transportation improvements in the region.

Advocates will also present a petition that has been signed by over 7,000 New Yorkers. A Sierra Club activist will then take that petition and deliver it to Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Albany in an electric vehicle.

The season of giving is upon us and once again News 8, Tops Friendly Markets & WCMF have partnered to benefit Foodlink, for the Thirteenth Annual Food for Families Food Drive. You can help fill the table for a family in need this year. Please join us for our 13th Annual Food for Families Food Drive on Friday, December 13th to help those in need right here in Rochester.

Temperatures this morning are up around 50° as surface low pressure continues to deepen through the Great Lakes on its way through southern Ontario, Canada. There are a few showers to talk about too, but for the most part, the morning is just cloudy. The cold front with this system blows through changing the wind direction more into the northwest and ushering in that cold air by midday.