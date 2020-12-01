Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, December 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Stay up-to-date with all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

On day 275 since the coronavirus arrived in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a briefing in New York City to give an update on the response efforts.

The governor announced a five-point strategy for combatting the virus this winter, broken down into the following:

Hospitals Testing School testing Small gatherings Vaccine plan

Another day, another COVID-19 record broken in Monroe County.

Department of Public Health officials reported 541 new COVID-19 cases Monday, another new record for highest single-day increase. This follows a weekend of more than 1,000 new cases in a span of two days — a weekend where local highs were set for new virus cases, and active cases.

MORE | Bello, Dr. Mendoza on COVID-19: ‘We are at a tipping point in this crisis’

The Brighton Central School District kicked off 3 days of drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Monday. All students or staff members will have to be tested before they can return to school.

Superintendent Kevin McGowan says 92% of families in the district have consented to take part, and he expects that number to rise.

COVID-19 is on the rise in Monroe County, as the Department of Public Health has reported record highs for single-day increases in new cases, active cases, and hospitalizations.

Rep. Joe Morelle, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza will host a coronavirus town hall Tuesday on News 8 to answer your pandemic-related questions.

After a Santa Clara County COVID order left the 49ers without a home, the Bills were unsure where their Week 13 primetime matchup would be held.

It turns out the Bills will return to Arizona to face San Francisco on Monday Night Football, the site of their Week 10 loss to the Cardinals.

With nearly one inch of rainfall yesterday, Rochester had its greatest single day precipitation total in nearly four months. Impressive, to be sure, but definitely a soggy conclusion to November!

This first day of December will bring mainly just a few showers of rain and wet snow during the day. Colder air will return on more of a westerly wind setting the stage for a few flurries. Later tonight, as the wind turns just slightly west-northwest and freshens, a plume of lake enhanced snow off of Lake Ontario will scrape areas north and east of Rochester primarily into Wayne County.

That could make for a slushy start to our Wednesday morning, but significant travel issues will be relegated to areas well west of town. Several inches of snow are likely across higher elevations in Wyoming county, and the drive along I-90 through Erie and Cleveland will be difficult with more than a foot of snow likely by Wednesday.