ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, August 8, 2022.

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed late Monday night on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to police, officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. for the report of a teenage male who had been shot on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Once at the location, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. Despite life-saving measures from ambulance crews, the teen was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have yet to announce the identity of the killed teenager.

The Major Crimes Unit has blocked off Pennsylvania Avenue and Fourth Street as investigators comb for evidence. Police ask anyone with further information to dial 911.

The shooting occurred in the same northeast area of what police refer to as Rochester’s worst mass shooting in the city’s history. In September 2020, two teens were killed and 16 more people shot — all while attending a party near the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

A 45-year-old man was hospitalized after a Monday night shooting at the David Gantt Rec. Center.

Authorities say officers responded to 700 North Street around 9:38 p.m. following a ShotSpotter activation. There, they located a 45-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his lower extremity.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. Police urge anyone with additional information to call 911.

There are no suspects in custody and an investigation is currently ongoing.

A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources.

Those sources tell News 8 that the captain told three subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the party offensive and filed a complaint in response.

Rochester City Hall confirmed that a firefighter filed a complaint “as it relates to a fire company (the captain and three subordinates) attending an unauthorized event.”

Rochester Fire Chief Felipe Hernandez told News 8, “Immediately upon receiving the complaint, I notified the Department of Human Resource Management. The allegations are serious and we will get to the bottom of what happened and address the allegations swiftly and transparently in adherence with our legal guidelines and requirements.”

Hernandez declined to provide details saying this was a personnel matter and he had to wait until the investigation was over before he could comment further.

Eddie Santiago, the president of IAFF Local 1071, which is the union chapter that represents Rochester firefighters, also said he can’t comment until after the investigation, but did confirm the captain has been suspended with pay.

One man is dead after an attack at a homeless shelter Sunday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Another person was also hospitalized in the incident, with “non-life-threatening” injuries. Authorities say this is the city’s 45th homicide this calendar year.

Officers say that at around 10:45 p.m. they responded to multiple calls about a stabbing at the House of Mercy. When officers arrived, they say they were “confronted with a chaotic scene.”

They say they found 68-year-old Michael Nairy “clearly deceased” from multiple stab wounds. Another man in his 20s was also stabbed and was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Injuries.

According to officials, 40-year-old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III was taken into custody without incident.

Police allege he was unprovoked, and used a large sheath-type knife to attack both victims while they were lying in their beds.

Both victims and the suspect are residents of the House of Mercy.

Although the crime scene is still active, officials say there is currently no danger to any of the other House of Mercy residents or to the public.

The shelter is currently working to rehouse 79 people displaced by the incident.

According to a representative from the City of Rochester, Monroe County administrators will take the lead in rolling out the temporary rehousing for those displaced.

“Of course the city is supporting their efforts, but the County has the big picture,” Director of City Communications Barbara Pierce said.

Jeanpierre was charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree and is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday morning.

Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has been facing criticism after signatures collected to get on the independence party line were alleged to be photocopied.

Now, Senator Zellnor Myrie has filed a complaint to the Albany County District Attorney as a private citizen, not as chairman of the Committee on Elections.

According to the DA’s office, the letter requesting an investigation into an unnamed gubernatorial candidate was received and is under preliminary review.

At a press conference on Monday, Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine asked Zeldin about the complaint.

“I look forward to that complaint about that state senator on a COVID testing scandal where the administration’s family and friends were getting private testing done at their homes… Where is the state senator demanding answers on the governor’s abuse of state aircraft? That list goes on,” said Zeldin. “We put out a statement already. Our campaign was not aware there were photocopies made. We didn’t do it. We learned about it after the fact.”

In a statement released on Friday, Hochul’s campaign manager said in part, “we know the facts — thousands of invalid ballot signatures were submitted to get Zeldin on the Independence Party Line. This is a serious offense that could result in multiple charges including felonies. Lee Zeldin owes it to the voters to come clean about what happened.”

Rain is tapering off and we are under cloudy skies. Temperatures are stuck in the 60s and low 70s this afternoon, a far cry from the heat index of the mid 90s over the past few days.