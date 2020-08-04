Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, August 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

A rally in on an I-490 overpass by Cobb’s Hill Park drew both sides of the reopening schools battle — one side chanting ‘not until safe’, the other saying ‘it’s time’. But for at least two protesters the rally lead to a conversation about change.

The group wants school to remained closed and use distance learning until Monroe County sees no COVID-19 cases for 14 days. They also want guaranteed funding for safety measures and for schools to improve infrastructures like windows and HVAC systems to improve air exchange.

ROC for educational freedom Counter Protesters stood on the other side. They believe in-person learning with safety precautions would help families and students who need the resources.

Negotiators on a huge coronavirus relief bill reported slight progress after talks resumed in the Capitol, with issues like food for the poor and aid to schools struggling to reopen safely assuming a higher profile in the talks.

Multiple obstacles remain, including an impasse on extending a $600-per-week pandemic jobless benefit, funding for the U.S. Postal Service and aid to renters facing eviction. Democratic negotiators spoke of progress Monday at almost the very moment that top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell was slamming them for taking a hard line in the talks.

A local Catholic church with over 130 years of history could be in danger of closing its doors. It’s also been a central meeting place for Rochester’s Latino community for decades.

According to community activist Roberto Burgos, over 90 percent of those who attend mass at St. Michael’s Church are Latino. He says if this closes, it will be a major loss for the Spanish-speaking community who rely on this not just for worship, but as a central social gathering place.

Police say two people were shot around 8 p.m. Monday evening on the 600 block of Lexington Avenue.

Two women were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One woman is a 31-year-old and the other is a 29-year-old. Both are city residents.

Local restaurant owners are stepping up to help keep the elderly in the area fed during the pandemic.

The City of Rochester is collaborating with 20 different restaurants to deliver meals to seniors 60 years old or older. All they have to do is call 211 and enroll in the program. Those involved say it’s a vital way to help others during this health crisis.

While the Blue Jays practice squad stays in shape, your cardboard cutout can be cheering them on in the stands.

It’s a $60 charge and you also get four tickets for next year and your cutout will be in a Wings’ social media post.

Tropical moisture has surged northward well in advance of Isaias with light rain falling as far to the north as Syracuse this morning. Rochester lies too far to the west of the track of this tropical system to feel any direct impact from this inland tracking tropical cyclone. That said, there still will be some tropical downpours popping not so much from Isaias but more so from an approaching front that’s to our west that will be interacting with an atmosphere rich with moisture.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for NYC with Flash Flood Watches extended westward deeper into New York. It will be a mess of an afternoon in NYC where winds could gust as high as 70 mph, perhaps higher when you factor in funneling between skyscrapers.

Behind Isaias, cooler and less humid air will set up shop and allow for a beautiful stretch of weather to settle across our region for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.