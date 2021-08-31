Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, August 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Rochester police are investigating an overnight double shooting on the city’s west side.

Officials say officers responded to the area of Sherman Street and Angle Street around 11:40 p.m. Monday for a ShotSpotter activation.

Police say officers located two Rochester men, each in their 30s, who had been shot. One of the men, who was shot in the upper body, has life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. The other man, who police say was shot in the lower body, has injuries which appear to be non-life threatening.

Officials say both men were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with information to call 911.

A man is dead after a shooting in Rochester Monday evening.

According to investigators, officers were called to Harris Street at Avenue D around 5:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Police say the 28-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was driven from the scene to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead Monday evening. Police said his identity would be released after family could be notified.

Rochester police are investigating after a rollover crash on Portland Avenue Monday night.

Officers responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. where they located an SUV on its roof in the middle of the roadway. Police say two people were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities say two other cars were struck, each parked and unoccupied.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

Hours ahead of President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline for shutting down a final airlift, and thus ending the U.S. war, Air Force transport planes carried a remaining contingent of troops from Kabul airport. Thousands of troops had spent a harrowing two weeks protecting a hurried and risky airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans, Americans and others seeking to escape a country once again ruled by Taliban militants.

In announcing the completion of the evacuation and war effort. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, said the last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 p.m. Washington time, or one minute before midnight in Kabul. He said a number of American citizens, likely numbering in “the very low hundreds,” were left behind, and that he believes they will still be able to leave the country.

The airport had become a U.S.-controlled island, a last stand in a 20-year war that claimed more than 2,400 American lives.

In protest of New York’s moratorium on evictions that is set to expire on August 31, local activists gathered to demand permanent rental protections in the City of Rochester Monday.

New York’s eviction moratorium is set to expire Tuesday. Highlighted as one of her priorities as the state’s latest chief executive, Gov. Kathy Hochul urged tenants to apply for NY’s moratorium relief program. Despite a total of $800 million sent to tenants and landlords already, New Yorkers are calling for change.

Rochester faced around 8,000 evictions each year before the COVID-19 pandemic. That number is set to dramatically increase following the end of New York’s eviction moratorium.

In demand of protection from eviction, members of Rochester’s Tenant Union and renters gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse to ask for an extension.

A Rochester boy is now ready to tackle the new school year, thanks to a life-altering surgery performed in New York City.

6-year-old Julius Pacheco had an unusual growth on his lip that left the door open to teasing — and prevented him from participating in activities at school.

Julius’ parents were told the growth was a type of birthmark located on his lip. A sort of benign tumor that would go away with time. Julius’ mother, Angela Lugo says that didn’t happen.

“Hormones apparently would have caused it to massively grow,” Angela said. “Nobody really tried to figure it out.”

That left the family to search outside of Rochester for solutions. Dr. Gregory Levitin with the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai managed to diagnose the growth.

“It was actually a type of vascular malformation called a ‘venous malformation,” Levitin said.

A painful condition that grows and grows. If someone with this diagnosis were to fall and cut open the area, they could in theory bleed to death. It could also grow to clog airway paths.

Full story here.

Ida continues to make slow progress northeastward during the next 24 hours, essentially “rain with a name” at this point. Flood Watches extend along and east of the projected path of the remnants, including parts of Downstate New York.

With the expected track to remain well south of us locally, it appears we’ll miss the boat on an significant rain with Ida. While it’s possible some showers could get into the Southern Tier Wednesday, our only impact locally will be 1) an increase in cloud cover and 2) temperatures a few degrees cooler than they otherwise would have been without Ida’s proximity. Speaking of cooler temperatures…

Highs for the remainder of the week are expected to stay in the 70s with little (if any) in the way of rain chances. While not quite Fall, it’s at least an early taste of what the new month of September might have in store for us.

WEEKEND: Early indications suggest a slight warmup closer to 80 degrees this weekend. For now, Saturday looks mainly dry with a few showers and storms possible Sunday. We’re obviously still a good ways out from our weekend and will provide some additional nuance and texture to that Sunday forecast in the coming days.