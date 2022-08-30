ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

Officials from San Diego State University (SDSU) are speaking out Monday after a civil lawsuit accused three of their former players of raping a 17-year-old girl in October 2021. This lawsuit includes former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza.

According to his civil defense attorney, Araiza is back in San Diego after being cut by the Bills on Saturday. SDSU Athletics say no one is above the law and they support the investigation by local law enforcement.

These comments come as Araiza’s accuser, who is referred to as Jane Doe in the civil lawsuit, spoke on CBS Evening News.

“I was having to deal with this horrible traumatic experience that I never asked for…” Doe said.

The lawsuit accuses Araiza, now 22, of raping the 17-year-old girl with two San Diego State University teammates following a Halloween party at what is stated to have been Araiza’s home in the early morning hours of October 17, 2021.

According to an email from Dan Gilleon, Doe’s attorney, the Bills were made aware of the allegations as recently as late July, indicating that they knew about the accusations when they cut punter Matt Haack earlier this week, clearing the way for Araiza to be the team’s starting punter.

Araiza has retained a criminal defense attorney, who says he was not in the back bedroom that night.

“Mr. Araiza never went inside that bedroom that night,” Kerry Armstrong, Araiza’s criminal defense attorney, said.

San Diego police turned over evidence to the District Attorney’s office, who will decide if criminal charges should be filed. Armstrong says that decision could be made within four to six weeks.

No criminal charges have been filed against Araiza. A spokesperson for the district attorney’s office in San Diego County said the police department submitted an investigation and that it is currently under review.

The San Diego State Athletic Director JD Wicker says his department provides sexual violence and bystander training to student athletes.

“One of our pillars is to create great human beings and… it’s hard when the training you provide may not have been enough,” Wicker said in a press conference Monday.

Wicker and Aztecs Head Coach Brady Hoke spoke together for almost 10 minutes at the press conference before walking out of the media room. Wicker later returned to take questions about the alleged incident. He said once the department heard about about the alleged incident, it decided to provide additional mandatory sexual violence training to student athletes on November 28 and 29.

“Based on what we had heard from the alleged event, we wanted to bring in enhanced training for our student athletes,” Wicker said.

Araiza’s attorney said his client and defense witnesses claim they were not intoxicated at the party.

“Witnesses who my private investigator has spoken to have all said they just weren’t drinking that much that night. I’m not saying they weren’t drinking, I’m just saying I don’t think anybody there was really that intoxicated at all and I don’t think the young lady was either based on everything I’ve read,” Armstrong said.

Araiza’s attorney called this a “money grab” and a “shakedown”, despite the accuser saying she did not know who Araiza was.

“Well, I know she knew who Mr. Araiza was because she told him, ‘I know who you are.’ and she made another statement which will come out eventually that is very defense friendly, I’ll put it that way,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong would not go into great detail about the defense witnesses. According to the lawsuit, Doe never met Araiza before the party.

“That makes me really sick to my stomach. I reported it the day after it happened. I was 17-years-old and I had no idea who Matt Araiza was,” Doe said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a bonus program consisting of $1 billion in the state budget.

Those bonuses will ultimately be given to qualified health care workers who worked during much of the pandemic. However, many in private practices are learning they will not be compensated.

News 8 spoke with two local nurses, of the same private physician’s office, who say they were looking forward to the reimbursements.

That is, until they filled out paperwork and were eventually told they aren’t included.

Moriah Gerhard and Sarah Mayo spent the pandemic together treating patients at a local private practice.

Nearly one month ago, Gov. Hochul earmarked a billion-dollar section of the state budget as a bonus program for eligible health care workers.

To the nurses’ surprise, they won’t be making the cut.

“We were open during COVID. We were short-staffed during COVID, and still are short-staffed just like the hospitals are,” Gerhard said.

Gerhard says employees were notified by human resources that private medical and dental practices were excluded, leaving some of those workers wondering why.

“When it was announced it was approved, it didn’t specify that private offices were not included. We worked through it the entire time,” said Mayo, “I felt hurt. I felt we were forgotten.”

Gov. Hochul said the purpose of the program was to reward, recruit and retain those in the healthcare industry, with a goal to increase the workforce by 20% over five years.

However, some say they feel left out.

“We sign up to be a nurse to help others. That’s what we do. But, this is something like a ‘Thank you, thank you for helping us.’ This is something we looked forward to helping our families,” said Mayo.

The maximum amount a qualified employee could receive is up to $3,000 over two vesting periods.

Those dates begin starting in October of last year.

Those we heard from say they are hoping for a correction by the state.

The state did release a New York State HWB Home Page Monday with more information. For a complete list of eligible workers, visit the state department of health’s website.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans was joined by officials and community members Monday to ask the public’s help in identifying the driver responsible for the killing of Jared Jones, a 19-year-old who died in a recent fatal hit-and-run collision on Lake Avenue.

The mayor held an afternoon press conference to discuss the incident and urge safer driving in the city. He was joined by RPD Chief David Smith and Jones’ family members.

Jared was fatally struck while riding his bicycle on August 3. The driver behind the wheel of the car that hit him fled the scene of the incident. Jared died just days before his 20th birthday.

“Our hearts are broken,” Evans said Monday. “We don’t know what caused the initial impact between the bike and the vehicle, but the decision to flee the scene was 100% purposeful.”

According to police, officers were led to the area of Lake Avenue and Burley Road just after midnight for the report of a bicyclist struck by a motor vehicle. Once at the scene, they located the local 19-year-old and quickly transported him to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Jones was pronounced dead shortly after. The 19-year-old was a 2020 School of the Arts graduate, stand-up bass player, musician, and working on starting his own record company.

Jared’s father says his son was killed while riding his bike, something he did often.

“He loved riding bikes. He loved being conscientious of the world, trying not to leave a carbon footprint. That’s why he enjoyed his bike. He was a very peaceful person who enjoyed the environment,” Frederick said.

According to RPD Chief Smith, the vehicle used in the deadly crash was a 2013-2022 Black Dodge Pickup. The chief expressed the importance of combining police and community to find an answer.

“Enforcement is important, but we can’t enforce our way out of this,” Smith said. “We’ve got to change hearts and minds as well. So we’ve got to use education, but we’ve also got to use some enforcement.”

Apart from voluntary compliance from those who may have seen the suspect, Smith highlighted the department’s effort to stay ahead of evidence in the Lake Avenue Area. The chief said state police and RPD officers have been working hand and hand to comb through the area, issuing more than 650 tickets and towing 13 suspicious vehicles in the neighborhood within the last three months.

Chief Smith hopes the additional enforcement and community partnership will help police pinpoint the person responsible for Jared’s death.

Frederick stepped up to the podium Monday to “speak for his son, who can’t do so for himself anymore.” The local father went on to ask the city’s driving community to slow down.



“Driving in Rochester has become a sport to some people,” Frederick said. “They think that they are on a racetrack or something. I drive to get from point A to point B in a safe manner.”

According to the mayor, prior to arriving at the press conference’s location, he witnessed a driver “blow a red light at a high rated speed on Lake Avenue.”

Evans said residents have to learn how to share the road and obey the rules of roadways.

“Guess what, the bikes and pedestrians aren’t going anywhere,” Evans said. “In fact, we are making steady progress in our plans to make our roads more inviting to bicycles and pedestrians.”

“Condolences go to the Jones family,” Evans said. “But condolences are not enough. They also need justice. And how you can ensure justice is by making sure that if you know something about this case, that you call 911, 311, Crime Stoppers, the mayor’s office — I don’t care who you call. but we want you to give us information.”

Although it did not involve a bicycle, a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday after colliding with an SUV at the intersection of Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. There have been approximately four fatal hit-and-runs, non-bicyclist involved, since the death of Jones.

Update

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Culley Warner of Pittsford.

Original

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on Clover Street at Willard Road in Pittsford.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. No other details have been released.

Roadways surrounding the crash were closed for the investigation, but have since reopened.

A warm and muggy start to our Tuesday will translate to scattered showers and thunderstorms into the early afternoon. Head inside if you hear thunder in the evening, storms could strengthen by then.