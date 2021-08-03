Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, August 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza are recommending all residents, vaccinated and unvaccinated, begin wearing masks in all public indoor facilities, consistent with current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additionally, the officials announced Monday all Monroe County employees will be required to wear masks or face coverings in public and common areas at all county-operated facilities, effective Tuesday.

Last year, at the height of our summer surge, the U.S. saw an average 66,784 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to New York Times data.

Over a year later, we have three vaccines on the market, roughly 60% of adults fully vaccinated and summer is looking fairly normal. Oh, except for the fact that we’re seeing more new COVID-19 cases than we were last summer.

On Sunday, the 7-day-average of new cases topped 79,000. The epidemiological curve is still climbing; we haven’t seen the peak yet.

How in the world is that possible? It comes down to three factors, according to the doctors we spoke to.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. According to Graham, he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor [Monday] morning.”

Geva Theatre will soon be welcoming back audiences after over 16 months of dark stages and empty seats.

“Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” will run August 3 to September 12. The show features a cast of six multi-instrumentalist actors as they lead the audience through the story of the singer/songwriter. The musical includes more than two-dozen Cash classics, including “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” and of course, “Ring of Fire.”

Dimitri Cash, the father of two children abducted in Greece earlier this year, will appear in court on Tuesday.

Cash, along with two others, has been indicted on multiple charges by a Monroe County Grand Jury. On January 18, an amber alert was issued for 3-year-old Shekeria Cash and 5-year-old Dimitri Cash after they were forcibly taken from a foster home on English Road.

A Rochester teenager has been arrested and charged with assault after a double shooting from May of this year.

The 17-year-old has been charged with second degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

A Rochester teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting last month.

Officers say 19-year-old Deante Phillips shot a 21-year-old woman in the neck on July 6 on Bremen Street in Rochester.

It’s been over three weeks since federal authorities announced the launching of the VIPER Task Force, aimed at reducing gun violence in Rochester and Buffalo.

The VIPER team initiated a 60-day surge focused on removing known violent gun offenders from the streets.

The federal eviction moratorium ends Saturday, July 31 but not for New York State. A separate, state-wide moratorium will extend through August 31, buying tenants a month of extra time.

Ritti Singh with Rochester City Wide Tenants Union believes massive numbers of tenants are behind on rent from this past year.

It has a lot to do with financial struggle caused by the pandemic, paired with recent skyrocketing rent prices.

Simone Biles won the bronze medal on balance beam after returning to competition at Tokyo Olympics.

A week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health, the six-time Olympic medalist drilled a slightly altered routine on Tuesday.

Skies are clear as we slide into our Monday night as temperatures get ready to settle in the middle 50s. If you liked our Monday sunshine, I have some good news for you.

Each day this workweek should feature as least partial sunshine. Rain chances remain limited, perhaps 10-20% Wednesday and Thursday afternoon along the lake breeze boundary. Otherwise, we’re bone dry through the workweek. Temperatures will be another headline as high pressure will help result in slow and steady warming with each passing day. I’ll stop short of using the word “hot” this week, but we’ll find our way into the lower and middle 80s by Friday.

A rather significant pattern shift beyond the weekend will mark a turn toward more appropriate usage of that “hot” word. Ridging across the east builds, allowing heat and increasing levels of humidity to pump into WNY. I could see highs around 90 degrees by Monday with heat index values closer to 95 degrees given the increasing dew points. July was a relatively cool month locally, but it appears August might have different plans for us.