Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, August 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had good news for some high school athletes on Monday. Many could be playing games in less than a month.

Lower risk sports received the green light to begin games on September 21st. For fall sports in Section Five, that includes soccer, tennis, golf, field hockey, swimming, cross country and gymnastics.

A new Chick Fil-A is being proposed for an already busy spot in Irondequoit. Plans for the fast food chain call to redevelop an existing parcel of land at 1115 East Ridge Road, next to the Home Depot, into the new restaurant with outdoor seating and a drive-thru.

Even though the 2.2 acre site has 55 parking spaces, those who attended a town public forum Monday night say the area is busy enough — especially with Wendy’s, Dunkin Donuts, and all the wheel and foot traffic from those places.

A rising generation of Republican stars offered an optimistic view of President Donald Trump’s leadership but was undermined on the opening night of the GOP’s scaled-back convention by speakers issuing dark warnings about the country’s future and distorting the president’s record, particularly on the coronavirus pandemic.

As Trump faces pressure to expand his appeal beyond his loyal supporters, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the Senate’s sole Black Republican, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants, sought to cast the GOP as welcoming to Americans of color, despite the party’s overwhelmingly white leadership and voting base.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed an executive order that requires county boards of election to take certain steps to “inform voters of upcoming deadlines, be prepared for upcoming elections and help ensure absentee ballots can be used in all elections.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday that he signed legislation to change the name of the Greater Rochester International Airport to the Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport. While the renaming is not yet official, this is the first step in a three to six month process to receive Federal Aviation Administration approval.

The former Irondequoit mall has been empty for years, but progress is being made on the community center that will take its place.

Irondequoit town supervisor Dave Seeley gave News 8 a first-look inside the new facility.

“It’s exciting because it’s starting to come together. This certainly doesn’t look like the mall people walked through when they were younger but it’s nice to see something in a second life like that,” Seeley said.

There are a lot of drowsy Rochesterians out there today thanks to the noisy, gusty thunderstorms of the wee hours of the morning that came complete with perhaps the most spectacular lightning display of the summer so far.

The trend is a friendlier one as the day wears on. Expect a clearing sky with at least some partial sunshine this afternoon. One very noticeable feature to the day today will be the big drop in humidity that takes place. You’ll feel a much fresher feel to the air by late afternoon.

The fresh air will be with us all day Wednesday. Some spots in the Finger Lakes especially into the higher terrain may never see high temperatures beyond the upper 60s. Another disturbance will track toward Western New York early Thursday morning possibly meaning another morning of lost sleep as thunderstorms rumble through the region.