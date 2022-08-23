ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

New York State schools and daycares have new guidelines for how to handle COVID-19 exposures and cases this year, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday in a press conference.

These new guidelines are, for the most part, relaxing quarantine rules in line with CDC guidance.

“Here in New York, we want to be fully aligned with the CDC,” Hochul said.

While not mandatory, parents are recommended to vaccinate their children ahead of the school year.

One of the biggest changes decides when students should stay home. Previous guidelines required that if an individual tested positive in a classroom, those exposed would need to stay home for 5 days, or “test-to-stay” back into the class.

The state will no longer require quarantining for those exposed to COVID-19, if they are asymptomatic. Instead, those students are advised to continue coming to class and mask for 10 days.

Individuals who test positive will still be subject to five-day isolation, and asked to wear a mask upon returning.

Random testing will no longer be required by the state, but schools and districts may still choose to do so, depending on the circumstances of COVID-19 cases.

Have you thought about your flu shot yet? For the 2022-2023 flu season, all Wegmans pharmacies will be offering the influenza vaccine.

Appointments are currently available from August through mid-November. They can be scheduled in-person at any Wegmans Pharmacy during normal business hours, or online.

According to the CDC, flu season peaks between December and February. Once a person has received a flu shot, it takes about two weeks for your immune system to develop antibodies to fight off the flu.

The Mayo Clinic recommends getting vaccinated in September or October, but states that shots received even through February can help prevent later flu outbreaks.

“Getting an influenza vaccine — though not 100% effective — is the best way to prevent the misery of the flu and its complications,” the Mayo Clinic said.

According to a Wegmans representative, all pharmacies offer vaccines suitable for children, adults, and seniors. The minimum age to receive a flu vaccine in New York State is six months of age.

Flu shots do not require a prescription, and in most cases are completely covered by insurance.

The Great New York State fair is back once again, and tickets go on sale Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

The fair, which runs Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, brings music, competition, carnival rides and games, and more to attendees.

Ticket prices have stayed the same since last year, and tickets are available for $3 per person. Tickets are not sold by day, meaning that a ticket is valid any day during the festival. Parking is available for $5 per car, or $5 per motorcycle.

Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 1-800-514-3848 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sundays.

It is recommended to purchase tickets in advance. Those looking to buy tickets day-of will be directed to kiosks near the gates for electronic ticket purchases. There will be no cash sales at the entrance gates or in the parking lot. Large signs featuring QR codes will also be posted, directing fairgoers to the fair’s website.

Admission for those under 12 and over 65 is free. For a full list of fair activities, visit the fair website.

Three Arkansas police officers have been placed on leave after they were caught on camera beating an individual in the town of Mulberry, authorities said on Sunday.

A video posted by KARK 4 News’s Mitchell McCoy shows two officers repeatedly punching and kicking the individual’s head and body as a third officer kept the person pinned down. At one point, one of the officers appears to slam the individual’s head into the ground.

It is not clear how the encounter began or why the officers pursued the individual.

“In reference to the video circulating social media involving two Crawford County deputies, we have requested that Arkansas State Police conduct the investigation, and the deputies have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation,” the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” the statement continued.

The Mulberry Police Department issued a similar statement, saying one of its employees was the third officer involved and had been placed on leave.

“The Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the incident,” the statement read.

“The officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” it continued. “The City of Mulberry and the Mulberry Police Department takes these investigations very seriously and holds all their officers accountable for their actions. We will take the appropriate actions at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Rain is moving through the area this morning and we expect temperatures to climb into the middle 70s this afternoon.

By tonight the low will pull far enough away to largely strip the area of the moisture necessary for more rain. The storm system should be long gone by the night and skies clear out with lows falling into the 60s.

By Wednesday, sunshine returns as temperatures start a new movement toward building warmth.

We can’t rule out a few showers or storms Friday, but that would otherwise be the extent of any wet weather into the second half of the week.