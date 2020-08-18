Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, August 18

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Three people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a wrong way crash early Tuesday morning.

According to state officials, around 1:30 a.m., a man, in his 80s from Ohio — who has previously been reported missing — had left the Clifton Springs service area and started to drive the wrong way on the eastbound lane of I-90. Officials said a semi-truck saw him coming, and pulled over, then another car — occupied by four men from New York City that were visiting the area — passed the semi truck and crashed head on with the car.

Peter Navarro, an advisor to President Donald Trump, was highly candid Monday when describing his thoughts on Kodak’s executives as a guest on CNBC.

“Based on what I’m seeing, what happened at Kodak was probably the dumbest decisions made by executives in corporate history,” said Navarro. Navarro, an advisor to President Trump, made an appearance in Rochester weeks ago for the announcement of a $765 million loan to Rochester-based Kodak to develop drug ingredients.

Michelle Obama is warning that things could get worse under a second Donald Trump presidency, saying people should vote like their lives depend on it.

Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly.

She says, “Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us.”

Gyms and fitness centers can reopen in New York starting August 24. Facilities that reopen will be subject to strict safety standards.

Local elected officials may choose to delay the reopening of gyms and fitness centers until September 2.

The reopening of indoor fitness classes may be delayed later than September 2. This will allow time for the required local health department inspections.

A fresher feel to the air will be quite noticeable heading out the door today. Those northwesterly breezes will pick up a bit in the afternoon allowing for a very comfortable Tuesday. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun along with a couple of showers primarily south of the Thruway during the course of the afternoon. Temperatures will be comparable to yesterday with highs into the middle 70s.

The cold air will continue to advance southward and we cash in on a downright ‘chilly’ start to Wednesday as temperatures start in the lower 50s. Most of the day will be spent with a northwest wind and in the 60s! The actual forecast high is 71°. Not bad for what has been an above average month. At the surface high pressure will make sure skies stay clear and we are dry.

Thursday the cold air will start to retreat and afternoon highs will return back to a seasonal upper 70s. While high pressure remains firmly in place, Friday sees highs continue the warming trend into the 80s. As for now a frontal boundary looks to set up somewhere in the region Saturday and Sunday, making rain showers possible both days. As it stands now there is a better chance for showers Sunday.