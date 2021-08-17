Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, August 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country.

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.

An announcement on the U.S. booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Rochester police officers responded to the area of Monroe Avenue early Tuesday for the report of shots being fired, but no victims were located, officials say.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Monroe near Woodlawn Street around 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials say officers located evidence of shots being fired at that intersection, but after canvassing the area, no victims could be located and police determined no one was shot.

The area was blocked off briefly as police investigated, but has since reopened.

President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan a day after the Taliban took control of the country.

Biden said he stood “squarely behind” his decision, but acknowledged the Taliban took control “more quickly than we anticipated.”

At least 6,000 troops have been sent to Kabul to protect the evacuation of Americans and their diplomatic allies, as well as some Afghan civilians. Biden said 2,000 Afghans and their families had moved to the U.S. since July, and the number could have been higher if more were willing to leave their country at the time.

The planned withdrawal of American forces turned deadly at Kabul’s airport Monday as thousands tried to flee. Senior U.S. military officials say the chaos at the airport left seven people dead, including some who fell from a departing American military transport jet.

Parents of patients and staff at the Golisano Children’s Hospital are breathing easier knowing that capacity dropped back below 100% Monday. RSV is the driving factor behind the surge.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) typically hits its peak infecting children during the Fall and Winter but this year, kids are coming back out into public unmasked and not socially distant for the first time since 2020.

As of Monday afternoon, Golisano Children’s Hospital’s capacity dropped from 112% to the 90% range of beds filled with patients.

Despite the inflated number of patients, staff are adjusting as quickly as they can.

A statement Monday from leaders in the New York State Assembly said the investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo will continue, despite his resignation announcement last week, and a final report will be issued.

A statement from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine:

“The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo. In doing so, the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data; the attorney general concerning the governor’s memoir; and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions – Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau and Oswego – regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct.”

Clouds have packed in late this afternoon ahead of our next system that will bring rain and thunderstorms into the area later tonight.

Rain will be generally light, at least initially. As we work deeper into the night pockets of heavy rain will begin to overspread the area in a environment of abundant tropical moisture. That will lead to a Tuesday with scattered showers and storms again capable of heavy rain. While we can’t rule out a few strong storms, the main risk Tuesday (and in the coming days, for that matter) will lean primarily toward heavy rain.

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall across coastal Florida this afternoon. While Fred will steadily weaken as it works inland, a core of heavy rain will remain as it begins to track toward the state of New York.