Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, August 11

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

The Monroe County Federation of Teachers is calling for a delay in reopening schools for in-person learning “until it can be ensured that all safety concerns are appropriately addressed.”

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that New York state’s school districts could reopen if their proposals had been approved. The MCFT responded Monday, saying in-person instruction should be put on hold for the time being.

Taking politics out of the redistricting process is what County Executive Adam Bello says he’s working toward. Bello put forward a plan for a new commission of people to keep legislative districts fair, by changing the redistricting process.

Bello explained that every 10 years there is a census and as a result, legislative bodies go through a redistricting process to make sure they’re drawn fairly.

Rochester police officials announced an arrest Monday in connection to a hate crime investigation.

Police say 24-year-old Rashad Turner of Rochester is charged with second degree assault. Turner was booked into the Monroe County Jail and later arraigned in Rochester City Court, officials say.

A person is dead and an officer was hospitalized after an accident on East Ridge Road on Thursday morning. The driver was later identified as Roman Shuryn, 49, of Irondequoit.

According to the Irondequoit Police Department, Shuryn was traveling west bound on East Ridge Road, crossed over the center lane and struck a marked Irondequoit Police Department vehicle that had been traveling eastbound. The driver then continued into a parking lot and struck a vehicle located at 1939 East Ridge Road, according to IPD.

Kodak stock plunged on Monday after the U.S. international Development Finance Corporation announced it’s halting a $756 million federal loan until an investigation is complete.

Shares dropped nearly 28%, closing just under $11.

The City of Rochester is heating back up and a cool sweep is in effect for Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, some changes have been made to Cool Sweep locations for health and safety reasons, including capacity limitations and adjusted hours of operation.

Tuesday will be another hot one with high temperatures again flirting with 90 degrees. The remnant energy of today’s derecho will finally pass through, kicking off scattered showers and thunderstorms across our region tomorrow. Unlike today, widespread severe weather is not expected. Our only expectation would be a stronger storm or two with gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain. Once those storms move through, it’s smooth sailing from there.

Our weather quiets down substantially from there with sunshine and lower humidity Wednesday through Friday. A great opportunity to see the annual Perseid meteor shower at it’s peak!