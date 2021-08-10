Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, August 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Clifford Avenue on Monday in the City of Rochester.

According to RPD, the investigation has revealed a woman was crossing Clifford Avenue between Hudson Avenue and North Street with a group of four to six other people. The striking vehicle was traveling west on Clifford Avenue when it struck a 20-year-old woman in the middle of the street and continued traveling westbound.

The Pentagon will require members of the U.S. military to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a memo obtained by The Associated Press. That deadline could be pushed up if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise.

“I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and Drug Administration “whichever comes first,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in the memo to troops, warning them to prepare for the requirement. “I will not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so.”

The committee of lawmakers tasked with investigating whether there are grounds to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo are meeting with lawyers to discuss the next steps.

With no indications the governor will resign in wake of the investigation, the potential for impeachment is looming. Cuomo’s legal team has until Friday to submit additional evidence in his defense to lawmakers in the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Emergency crews were called to a large house fire on Cottage Street in the City of Rochester Monday.

It started around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters say smoke and flames were coming out of the first and second floor when they arrived on scene. Due to the high temperatures outside, a second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene. No one was injured.

A suspect was hospitalized Monday after police say they sent a stolen car into the Erie Canal.

According to investigators, Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a bank on Lake Road in Sweden around 2:30 p.m. for a report of customer trouble. They were told someone was in the parking lot smashing vehicle windows.

Two men have been arrested following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting on Hague Street over the weekend.

According to RPD, officers responded to Hague Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found 16-year-old Manuel Rivera, who sustained a gunshot to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earth’s climate is getting so hot that temperatures in about a decade will probably blow past a level of warming that world leaders have sought to prevent, according to a report released Monday that the United Nations called a “code red for humanity.”

“It’s just guaranteed that it’s going to get worse,” said report co-author Linda Mearns, a senior climate scientist at the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research. “Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.” But scientists also eased back a bit on the likelihood of the absolute worst climate catastrophes.

After not receiving formal reopening guidance from the state, local school districts are working around the clock to figure out plans for the upcoming school year.

With about a month to go until students are back in the classroom, many questions remain. Will students have to wear masks or social distance?

One local superintendent says expect guidelines to vary from district to district.

The University of Rochester announced it is reinstating a face mask mandate for everyone indoors on the university’s campuses and properties, regardless of vaccination status.

Mask protection will be required at the university’s premises starting Tuesday, August 10. The mandate was created in light of the emergence of delta variant COVID-19 cases in the Rochester area.

Temperatures Tuesday will again take a run toward 90 degrees, but we’ll have an added layer of scattered storms to enter into the equation. A chunk of upper level energy will spiral in our direction late afternoon into the evening, serving to kick off scattered thunderstorms. Given the heat and humidity, instability levels will be running rather high. This will support at least a low-end risk for strong to severe thunderstorms capable of strong winds. Very heavy rain will be likely where these stronger cores set up, and localized flooding will need to be monitored. Heat index values tomorrow should be similar to today in the lower 90s.

It’s not so much the actual temperatures rising that dramatically Wednesday into Thursday, it more the injection of higher quality moisture that will make the heat feel worse. That higher humidity will take heat index values into the upper 90s both Wednesday and Thursday, flirting with 100 degrees at times. Both days feature at least some risk of a passing storm to offer relief. Yet again, anything that pops could be locally strong. A cold front late week will help take the edge off the heat by Friday and we look forward to a more refreshing weekend.