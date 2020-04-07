1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday April 7

Sunrise Smart Start

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 543 confirmed cases, 30 in ICU

There are now 26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Monday. That’s seven new deaths since last official count Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 27 from Sunday.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

NY PAUSE extended through April 29, 4,758 COVID-19 deaths in New York, 130,689 confirmed cases statewide

Schools and non-essential businesses in New York will remain closed through April and fines will be doubled for those who don’t comply with social distancing rules as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb statewide.

With 8,685 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, the statewide total is now 130,689, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing Monday.

There are now 4,758 COVID-19 deaths in New York, up from 4,159 reported Sunday.

Wegmans employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Wegmans employee who worked at the Perinton location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store is located at 6600 Pittsford Palmyra Road. Details about the employee and the date last worked have not been released. Wegmans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

COVID-19 antibody test, manufactured in Rochester, could help find vaccine

With over 1.7 million coronavirus tests conducted, researchers are looking at a different kind of test, one that can tell who has recovered from COVID-19 — an important element to finding out who can go back to work.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ COVID-19 antibody testing kits are ready to launch, and are are being manufactured right here in Rochester, with the hopes of helping researchers better understand how the virus spreads.

Chromebooks available for RCSD students

The Rochester City School District is making sure students can still work from home by handing out Chromebooks to kids in 6th through 12th grade.

Parents lined up to pick up the Chromebooks, but stayed in their vehicles. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday schools will remain closed through the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Weather forecast: One more very nice Spring day today

Clouds are temporarily thickening up tonight as a weak wave of energy scoots on by. It doesn’t have much kick to it, so most of any showers showing up on radar are failing to reach the ground. Temperatures will settle around 40 degrees without any major weather issues.

Tuesday will likely be the last quiet day of the week. A mix of clouds and sunshine will lean more toward clouds later in the day. Rain showers will develop Tuesday night and be scattered about Wednesday as well.

The big ticket weather maker of the week will be the cold front sliding through Thursday morning. Rain will turn to a rain/snow mix from there, continuing into Friday. It’s possible minor accumulations could occur across higher elevations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss