Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday April 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

There are now 26 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, officials announced Monday. That’s seven new deaths since last official count Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, there were 543 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up by 27 from Sunday.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

Schools and non-essential businesses in New York will remain closed through April and fines will be doubled for those who don’t comply with social distancing rules as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to climb statewide.

With 8,685 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, the statewide total is now 130,689, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing Monday.

There are now 4,758 COVID-19 deaths in New York, up from 4,159 reported Sunday.

A Wegmans employee who worked at the Perinton location has tested positive for COVID-19.

The store is located at 6600 Pittsford Palmyra Road. Details about the employee and the date last worked have not been released. Wegmans did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With over 1.7 million coronavirus tests conducted, researchers are looking at a different kind of test, one that can tell who has recovered from COVID-19 — an important element to finding out who can go back to work.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ COVID-19 antibody testing kits are ready to launch, and are are being manufactured right here in Rochester, with the hopes of helping researchers better understand how the virus spreads.

The Rochester City School District is making sure students can still work from home by handing out Chromebooks to kids in 6th through 12th grade.

Parents lined up to pick up the Chromebooks, but stayed in their vehicles. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday schools will remain closed through the end of April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clouds are temporarily thickening up tonight as a weak wave of energy scoots on by. It doesn’t have much kick to it, so most of any showers showing up on radar are failing to reach the ground. Temperatures will settle around 40 degrees without any major weather issues.

Tuesday will likely be the last quiet day of the week. A mix of clouds and sunshine will lean more toward clouds later in the day. Rain showers will develop Tuesday night and be scattered about Wednesday as well.

The big ticket weather maker of the week will be the cold front sliding through Thursday morning. Rain will turn to a rain/snow mix from there, continuing into Friday. It’s possible minor accumulations could occur across higher elevations.