Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, April 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

With an appeal to think big, President Joe Biden is promoting his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan directly to Americans, summoning public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort they sum up as big taxes, big spending and big government.

Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose the costly American Jobs Plan, saddling the Democrats with ownership of the sweeping proposal and the corporate tax hike Biden says is needed to pay for it. He wants the investments in roads, schools, broadband and clean energy approved by summer.

Monroe County Parks golf courses will reopen for play Tuesday, April 6.

The county operates three golf courses: Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley, and Churchville.

Youth ice hockey has been suspended in Monroe County, due to a COVID-19 outbreak among players, coaches, and fans.

According to The Monroe County Department of Public Health, 27 people who were at the Bill Gray’s Regional Iceplex for a tournament on March 27 and 28 tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials say other counties are also reporting positive cases linked to the tournament.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health sent out a warning Monday about a potential COVID-19 exposure at Ferrari Pizza Bar in East Rochester.

Health officials say multiple customers and staff members who were there Saturday March 20 through Monday April 5 have tested positive for the virus. Anyone who was there between those dates is asked to immediately self-quarantine and contact the Monroe County COVID Hotline at 585-753-5555.

According to the Rochester Police Department, 4-month-old Davinci Harrell was found safe.

Police are still attempting to locate the child’s mother, 36-year-old Cassandra Harrell. She is from Rochester and may be in the area of Rome, New York.

Tuesday will be the biggest expansion in New York State’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility. People ages 16 years old and older will be eligible to get the shot.

Statewide, the ramped-up vaccination efforts have reached a large percentage of people. The governor’s office says 1 in 3 New Yorkers have at least one dose of vaccine and 1 in 5 are fully vaccinated. In the past week alone, 1.4 million New Yorkers got inoculated.

The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death is expected to turn toward the officer’s training on Monday after a first week that was dominated by emotional testimony from eyewitnesses and devastating video of Floyd’s arrest.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to testify during the trial’s second week, perhaps as early as Monday. Arradondo, the city’s first Black chief, fired Derek Chauvin and three other officers the day after Floyd’s death, and in June called it “murder.”

Susanna Frare said her family decided to take a “calculated risk” attending the home opener of the Texas Rangers, the first major U.S. pro sports event to approach capacity in a stadium since the coronavirus shutdown more than a year ago.

The crowd of 38,238 at Globe Life Field was announced as a sellout Monday for the 6-2 loss to Toronto. The retractable roof was open on a 75-degree day with 15 mph winds.

Two months after a market phenomenon took shares of GameStop to the moon, the video game retailer said Monday that it will sell up to 3.5 million of its shares.

The shares will be sold through an “at-the-market” offering, which lets companies place their stock on the market over a period of time.

The announcement sent shares of GameStop, up 850% this year, down 8% at the opening bell.

New York State Police are warning New Yorkers, specifically parents, after cases of teens being target by criminals through social media while online have been reported. This practice is often referred to as “catfishing” which is when someone online pretends to be someone else in order to gain trust often with the goal of obtaining money or other services/goods.

Investigators say suspects are finding teen victims through social media, friending or following them, then gaining their trust. Once trust is established, investigators say suspects ask for photos/videos of the teen, generally provocative ones, then demand payment, sometimes thousands of dollars, otherwise threats are made to release the photos online via social media.

Five days past the deadline and New York is still waiting on a budget deal. If one is not adopted by the end of the day Monday, tens of thousands of state workers could have their paychecks delayed.

Over the weekend, lawmakers have been saying they are nearing an agreement.

We will continue to enjoy a taste of mid-spring warmth here in early April. Look for a good supply of sunshine today with temperatures topping out in the lower 60s. We’ll also see another day of lake breezes.

A large low pressure system that developed across the central United States has started to bring rain showers to the upper mid-west. This storm system will remain nearly stationary Wednesday. There will be a few scattered showers off a piece of this low that moves by Tuesday night into Wednesday. Those will be gone by sunrise and temperatures finish in the lower and middle 60s. It is important to note that we expect a lake breeze to develop nearly every afternoon this week. That should keep those north of Ridge Road and 104 near 10-20 degrees cooler in the afternoon off a north wind. Those across Rochester and the Finger Lakes can enjoy the 50s, 60s, and potentially 70s Thursday.

We expect this low to shift into the Great Lakes sometime Thursday night into Friday and that will be our first threat of rain showers for the whole week. Those showers will come in a few waves Friday night and into Saturday as some light passing showers. Some may even get missed.

Temperatures should come back from their warm peak Thursday to the lower 70s in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be very mild during this more cloudy period to finish the week. Expect numbers in the 40s and 50s to start your day Thursday and Friday. Both weekend days look quiet with a small chance for a few showers.