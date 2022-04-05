ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Two Rochester teenagers were hospitalized Monday, after a shooting on Vinewood Place in the city.

According to Rochester police, officers were called to the area around 7:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired. They found an 18-year-old who had at least one gunshot wound to his lower body. A second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities provided an overnight update on the condition of the teenagers. Both are being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old city resident sustained injuries and was hospitalized after being stabbed in the upper body near Genesee Street Tuesday overnight.

Police say officers responded to Strong Memorial Hospital around 12:40 a.m. for the report of a walk-in victim. Once at the clinic, they located a male city resident who had been stabbed at least once.

According to officials, the man sustained non life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Investigators believe the crime occurred in the area near the 900 block of Genesee Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

A Canadian citizen was arrested in Mount Morris for the illegal possession of 58 pistols, officials from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.

Authorities say 36-year-old Badri Ahmed-Mohamed, from Ottawa, was stopped by Mount Morris police Sunday on Chapel Street for traffic violations.

Police say after a brief roadside interview, the responding officer “suspected illegal activity.” Ultimately, the officer located 58 handguns along with multiple high-capacity pistol magazines in a duffle bag in the trunk of a vehicle.

Officials say it’s suspected that the firearms were being trafficked across the country to an undetermined location.

“58 guns off the streets. To me, that’s a significant reduction wherever they were headed, whether they were headed to Mt. Morris, or Rochester, or Buffalo, or elsewhere. At the end of the day, we got them off the streets,” says Jeffery Wiedrick, Chief of Police in Mt. Morris.

Wiedrick says he doesn’t know where the guns were going but knows they weren’t going anywhere good.

“I wouldn’t think for a second a single one of those guns was going to go to a legal gun owner– they were all going to be illegally sold. At that volume, I would say to a criminal enterprise and eventually be used on the streets,” he says.

Rochester City Councilman Lightfoot Willie says after a record-setting violent year for 2021, — 2022 is fast on the same track. He says getting guns off the streets is just one cog in the wheel.

“I think you have to look at a comprehensive approach to solving this violence in our community,” he says.

Lightfoot also says much of this starts with the home and family, and addressing mental health. But 58 illegal guns that could potentially end up in the city— now seized— is definitely a job well-done by the Mt. Morris Police.

If Rochester does see an influx of Ukrainian refugee families, there’s a good chance many of the children will end up at Rochester International Academy, or RIA.

The school is based within the Rochester City School District (RCSD) and is designed to educate English-language learning students from war-torn countries.

As the district prepares for those students, there’s a debate over a recent change at RIA.

For years, the school had been K-12, which allowed many families to send all of their children to one school. Last school year, however, RCSD pulled all of the younger students and sent them to their home elementary school making RIA a 7-12 school — a move that upset some of the members of RIA’s advisory board.

“Students were moved to other schools that really don’t have the same resources, the staff that is trained in multiple cultures and languages,” said Ed Donnelly, a RIA advisory board member.

He adds many parents already struggling with the transition to a new country now have to navigate different schools.

This is why he, along with Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services, are asking RCSD return RIA to a K-12 school.

“When you consider all of the trauma, having people near you who have been through something with you, provides some safety factors as well,” said Carla Stough-Huffman, a RIA advisory board member.

A Rochester mobster who escaped custody by walking away from a halfway house on March 28 was recaptured in Florida Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Dominic Taddeo was caught “without incident” around 11:00 a.m. in Hialeah, roughly 200 miles from Orlando, where he’d been staying at a halfway house.

“The tenacious work of the involved deputy marshals and the cooperation between our offices resulted in the quick capture of Mr. Taddeo,“ said U.S. Marshal Bill Berger of the Middle District of Florida.

Taddeo, 64, was a hit man for a Rochester-area crime family. He pleaded guilty in 1992 to federal racketeering charges that included the killings of three men during mob wars in the 1980s, along with weapons offenses, drugs, and enterprise corruption.

Taddeo was imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being sent to the halfway house.

He was placed on escape status by the Bureau of Prisons after failing to return from an authorized medical appointment March 28.

Tuesday may be the best day out there to get outside and enjoy the sun. Temperatures climb from low 30s in the morning all the way to 60 with some possible drizzles overnight. Tuesday is the one, trust in the sun.