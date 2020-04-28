Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, April 28

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Good morning, Rochester. Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The Rochester Fire Department recused the residents inside an apartment building in Rochester early Tuesday morning.

According to RFD, five people and two dogs were inside the building when the fire broke out at the apartment on the corner of Boardman Street and Monroe Avenue. All five people as well as the two dogs were rescued via ladder.

Law enforcement officers are searching for a suspect involved in a Monday night shooting in Gates and residents are urged to temporarily shelter in place.

Police say this is not an active shooter situation. They say officers responded to a call for shots fired at the Kwik Fill at Spencerport and Elmgrove Roads around 7 p.m. and are looking for the suspect.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 337 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 Sunday-19 as the virus has claimed the lives of more than 16,000 in New York state.

The governor said new hospitalizations, virus deaths, and new cases we’re all relatively flat. As the spread of the virus begins to wane, officials are monitoring the best course of action as far as reopening society.

“Different situations, different strategies going forward,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Were coordinating as a state we’re coordinating with our neighboring states, but you still have to take into considerations the variations across the state and that’s what we’re trying to navigate.”

There are now 108 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up two from last official count Sunday

To date, officials report 1,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,296 cases, 100 people are hospitalized and 21 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

Congressmen Joe Morelle, Tom Reed and John Katko will be taking part in a News 8 Town Hall on Tuesday evening.

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 crisis? Send them into the newsroom at newsroom@wroctv.com or through our Facebook and Twitter.

The special will be aired and live streamed from 7 to 8 p.m.

Today looks to be largely dry, and considerably milder with at least some partial sunshine: a definite improvement over yesterday’s conditions which featured a cold rain and a raw wind off of Lake Ontario . In fact, the sunrise at the Port of Rochester was truly spectacular.

The stronger April sun angle will help transport temperatures today toward the 60 degree mark by later this afternoon. The usual spots closer to Lake Ontario will be cooled by an onshore breeze. Expect highs closer to 50 near the immediate lakeshore this afternoon. A disturbance moving in from the west could serve as a trigger of a spotty sprinkle but it should end up being more the exception rather than the rule this afternoon. Conditions go downhill from there. An approaching area of Low pressure and its attendant warm front will bring a few scattered showers to the area Wednesday morning followed by some partial clearing and a gusty breeze allowing temperatures to surge into the 60s Wednesday afternoon. A gusty breeze will follow from the southeast and south later Wednesday night. Those winds will be at their stiffest in the higher elevations south of Rochester at that time.