Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, April 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress is an invite-only affair, no guests allowed.

The restrictions for Wednesday’s event are due to COVID-19 safety protocols, but will have the added security benefit of a limited number of people inside the Capitol for the president’s first major indoor event since he took office just weeks after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Fencing is still up around the U.S. Capitol, and the National Guard is still there.

“Obviously the events of the 6th are poignant reminders of why we need to be vigilant,” said Michael Plati, the U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge who is leading security for the joint session. “But the standard of security remains the same.”

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Child Street in Rochester Monday.

It started shortly after 7:30 p.m. Firefighters say three adults and a child were alerted by a smoke alarm, and escaped the building.

Beginning May 15, gyms, fitness centers, and casinos in New York can have 50% capacity.

Beginning May 19, outdoor stadiums can have 33% spectator capacity. Also on May 15, indoor offices will also be allowed to operate at 75% capacity.

Elizabeth City has declared a state of emergency ahead of the release of body camera footage of the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last week.

The mayor says law enforcement expects a “period of civil unrest” after the release of the video.

Brown was shot and killed by deputies last week during the execution of a search warrant. Witnesses said he was driving away at the time.

An NYPD officer died early Tuesday after being struck by a car that initially fled the scene on the Long Island Expressway in Queens overnight, according to police.

The officer was helping direct traffic at the scene of an earlier accident around 2 a.m. on the Long Island Expressway, near the Clearview Expressway in the Fresh Meadows area, when he was hit by the sedan that then drove off, authorities said.

American tourists could soon be visiting continental Europe again, more than a year after the European Union restricted travel to the 27-nation bloc to a bare minimum to contain the coronavirus.

EU officials said Monday they are completing plans to allow Americans back this summer, depending on the course of the outbreak on both sides of the Atlantic.

The EU Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will make a proposal soon to its member states but didn’t say when exactly leisure travel could resume or whether a reciprocal approach will apply to Europeans wanting to visit the U.S., which has closed its doors to tourists from the continent.

Japanese automaker Honda said Friday that it plans to phase out all of its gasoline-powered vehicles in North America by 2040, making it the latest major automaker with a goal of becoming carbon neutral.

The announcement came as leaders of the major global economies met for President Joe Biden’s climate summit. Biden has an ambitious goal of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

A woman says she didn’t know she had a felony charge for over two decades for not returning a VHS rental to an Oklahoma video store.

Caron McBride says she found out she was charged with a felony when she changed her name on her driver’s license in Texas after getting married.

Court records show the charges were filed in 2000, saying she “feloniously embezzled” the video cassette tape “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” from a store called “Movie Place” in 1999. The store was on Lindsey Street in Norman. According to the county assessor, that business has been closed since 2009.

On Monday, April 26, the very first super moon of the season emerged in the night sky.

This moon is referred to as the “pink” moon since it’s a full moon occurring within the month of April, and commemorates the start of spring, when many pink, spring flowers start to bloom.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, it’s named after the wildflower native to eastern North America known as the Phlox subulata, or “moss pink.”

A weak warm front will pass through overnight, but starved for moisture. There could be a raindrop, flurry or sleet pellet somewhere, but this is more a story of clouds than anything else. Come Tuesday, clouds in the morning will give way to clearing skies into the afternoon. Southerly winds behind the warm front will allow warmer air to surge northward, allowing highs to take a run at 70 degrees. Should be a great day!

A chunk of energy will pass just to our northwest Wednesday, leading to a tricky forecast. That warm front will be lurking nearby, and it’s exact location will have major implications on how Wednesday unfolds. If the warm front stalls over the area, we deal with waves of rain and rumbles with highs much cooler than earlier advertised. If that warm front can clear to our north, we soar well into the 70s and could deal with a few stronger storms.

Showers will linger Thursday and likely into Friday as well. Models are “interesting” toward the end of the week and into Friday night as a shot of colder air gets injected into the area. That could allow for some upper elevation wintry mischief, but we’re too early to get into those weeds with many questions remaining unanswered. We’ll cross that bridge when we get closer.