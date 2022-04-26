ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Rochester police officials say a woman was shot while she was inside her house late Monday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Glendale Park and Fulton Avenue for multiple ShotSpotter activations around 11:50 p.m.

Police officers located evidence that multiple gunshots were fired in the area and an occupied house was struck multiple times.

A 44-year-old woman inside the house was struck at least once in the lower body, according to police, who say she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the other four occupants inside the house, ranging in ages from 16-21, were not injured.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

he trial of the man charged with the attempted murder of Rochester police officer Denny Wright is set to begin Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Keith Williams stabbed Wright in the face and lower body two and a half years ago. As a result, Wright lost his eyesight in the incident.

Williams was deemed competent to stand trial in 2020. He’s been charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of a police officer during an October 4, 2019 incident on Peck Street.

Wright underwent surgery on the day of the attack and spent the next three weeks receiving treatment at local medical facilities.

A shooting on Clifford Avenue in Rochester sent one man to the hospital Monday, and left a school bus with at least one bullet hole.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot around 4:00 on Clifford Avenue near Newcomb Street. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what investigators called non-life-threatening injuries.

A First Student school bus driving by the scene at the time of the shooting was also shot at least once. Investigators said no students were on the bus when it was hit. The driver was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

While Rochester continues to see a high rate of violence, city officials are working to nail down a new police chief.

Rochester Police are getting a lot of calls; between a 10-year old girl shot through the walls of her grandmother’s house Saturday morning, to the city’s 23rd homicide Sunday night.

Evans says innocent individuals are getting caught up in a vicious cycle.

“One of the things we want to get ahead of is stopping disputes before they happen, many of almost every single incident we see, all tied to another incident that happened before that,” he said.

At this time, the candidate pool is dwindling down quickly for a new chief.

“We are searching, we have a core group of candidates that we’re looking at,” said Evans.

In the meantime, city leaders have been going over input from the community, in the form of surveys and public information sessions.

The mayor is also hand-picking an interview panel to help with screening, but no details have been announced on what it will consist of.

Groups like the Rochester Police Accountability Board are asking for a say in the selection.

Timothy Granison, the estranged husband of former Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy distribution of cocaine.

This is in connection to an arrest after a raid at the couple’s house on May 19, 2021.

Warren and Granison were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child, and failure to secure a firearm.

Warren pleaded guilty to lesser charges and, as a result of that plea deal, resigned as mayor.

A storm sweeping through the region Monday evening left hundreds in and around Monroe County without power. As of Tuesday morning, fewer than 200 RG&E customers were without power.

News 8 found downed trees along East Avenue and Hawthorne Street.

Most of those outages were in the City of Rochester.

Much of our Tuesday is cloudy but dry as much cooler air settles back in. Rain will mix with snow showers into Tuesday night and early Wednesday as the lake helps kick off a few flakes.

Beyond Wednesday, temperatures will be slow to gradually climb, but abundant sunshine looks increasingly likely late week and into the weekend. This should accompany some warmer air that will take the edge off that chilly Wednesday forecast.