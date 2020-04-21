Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, April 21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

With 478 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, New York’s death toll from the virus is now 14,347, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during Monday’s daily briefing.

The new death tally is showing a decent, according to the governor, as are total hospitalizations and ICU admissions statewide.

While COVID-19 pandemic has everyone on edge, expecting mothers is one group that may have more concerns than others. Those pregnant, no doubt are questioning if the new virus poses a risk to the baby.

In response, a COVID-19 maternity task force has been created in New York State to urgently protect mothers and ensure women have much needed safe birthing options.

Democrats and Republicans were unable to reach an agreement Monday to replenish a small business loan program designed to keep employees on the payroll during the coronavirus crisis.

“The Senate will not be able to pass more funding for America’s paychecks today,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said.

The Paycheck Protection Program ran out of its $350 billion in federal funding last week.

The Rochester Housing Authority announced on Monday that residents and participates whose income has been affected by COVID-19 may be able to have their rent payments temporarily reduced by up to 100%.

Those currently enrolled in public housing or rental assistance programs through RHA can learn more about submitting a change of income request here.

Get ready for a changeable day across Western New York and the Finger Lakes as a potent cold front plows through the region this morning. The front makes its approach with a round of busy winds. Expect frequent wind gusts of 35 to 40 mph particularly this afternoon and particularly near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

The showers of the morning should be largely gone by midday. The cold air that’s moving in on busy west winds will be potent enough for us to see a few windswept snow flurries. A limited response off of Lake Ontario is possible allowing for a few lake effect snow flakes to fly early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the middle 20s by Wednesday morning. That caliber of cold, by the way, is about as potent as it gets this time of year. The record low for Wednesday morning is 26 set in 1975.

The rest of the week will continue to be cold and active with several storm systems affecting the area. Rain with a few snowflakes mixed in will be possible Thursday with another system set to work in to start the weekend Saturday. While none of this is expected to be of high impact, the pattern remains locked in. No Spring warmth and a fairly active storm track will keep us busy for the foreseeable future.