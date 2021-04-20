Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, April 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

The Webster Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Five Mile Line Road and Klem Road.

According to police, a car turned left on Klem Road in front of an Eastbound motorcycle around 5:50 p.m. on Monday.

The motorcycle driver, a 62-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital. Police say he died of his injuries. The passenger of the car was hospitalized with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

Hilton elementary school principal Kirk Ashton is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Ashton, principal at Northwood Elementary School, is accused of sexually abusing at least nine students, with offenses dating back several years.

Ashton was arrested Wednesday night and is facing nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of first degree sex abuse, and five counts of second degree sexual conduct against a child. Officials say more charges are possible if more victims come forward.

The governor announced the following increase on capacity restrictions on Monday:

Museum and zoo capacity increases to 50% beginning April 26

Movie theater capacity increases to 33% beginning April 26

Large indoor arenas increase capacity to 25% beginning May 19

“May 19 is not a random date,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We’ve been speaking with the teams and we’re optimistic and that would be a time when playoffs begin.”

As of Monday, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are each slated for spots in the NBA playoffs beginning next month, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders in the NHL playoffs.

Locally, some of Rochester’s top attractions will be able to accommodate 50% capacity beginning next week.

Jurors are beginning deliberations Monday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer charged in the death of George Floyd, after three weeks filled with countless surveillance videos, emotional testimony and a myriad of medical experts.

NewsNation will provide live coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial online and the NewsNation Now app. You can watch the trial here.

Both the defense and prosecution wrapped up their closing arguments Monday.

American Airlines will be extending its nonstop seasonal service from Frederick Douglass – Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) to Miami International Airport (MIA).

Additional flights will be available from June 5 through August 14. The service will also return for its second winter season on Nov. 13, 2021 to April 2, 2022.

It’s a strain, but the head of the IRS said Tuesday he expects to meet the July 1 deadline in the new pandemic relief law for starting a groundbreaking tax program aimed at reducing child poverty.

That means new advance monthly payments of as much as $300 per child could begin flowing to lower-income families this summer.

In testimony at a Senate hearing, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said it will cost nearly $400 million and require the hiring of 300 to 500 people to get the new monthly payment system and electronic portal in place for the child tax credit. “The IRS will be working hard to deliver this program quickly and efficiently,” he said.

A cold front has passed through that brought a few scattered rain showers. We’ll drop into the 40s behind that front and spend almost the entirety of the day Tuesday in the 40s. This is a key cog in the snow machine as we attempt to establish the temperatures profile as it relates to snow, sleet or rain. An additional wave of mid level energy will induce the development of low pressure along that front to our southwest. It is this low that will produce another surge of precipitation into Tuesday night.

TONIGHT: As this new low approaches, widespread precipitation will overspread WNY from the southwest. Initially, this may start as a cold rain. Deeper into the night, colder air and stronger forcing will combine to allow rain to changeover to wet snow, perhaps even a messy mixture of sleet and freezing rain. This is forecast challenge #1. The exact track and placement of the surface low will dictate how far north/south wintry precipitation gets. A more northerly track allows too much warm air to intrude, limiting the frozen stuff. A more southerly track keeps the freezer door open and likely sets the stage for a widespread, accumulation snow for the area. It appears likely that most of us get cold enough for wintry weather, likely in the form of snow, heading into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Wet snow is likely falling Wednesday morning. That much we’re reasonably confident in. Forecast challenge #2 gets into the temperatures situation. The ground is relatively warm. The sun angle is relatively high. There are two sharp elements that often eat into snowfall accumulation, and I have feeling both will be relevant. Snow into Tuesday night will likely melt, at least initially. The melting will serve to further cool and ground and air. If it snows hard enough and steadily enough, it can overwhelm the melting rate and allow the ground to coat. Once this occurs, accumulation rates start to pick up dramatically. This is most likely to happen over exposed and elevated grassy surfaces and to a much lesser extent across roads. That’s good news for the commute, but while many roads are simply wet, some could get snow covered if it snows hard enough. We’ll have to monitor this closely.

As we progress through the day, cold air advection tries it’s best to overcome the increasing sun angle. This will again present a scenario where any additional accumulation is hinged highly upon the ground already being snow covered. If it’s not, melting likely wins out. If we already have a few inches on the ground, expect more to accumulate. Scattered snow showers will continue into Wednesday night and early Thursday with help from the lake. Minor additional accumulation is possible.

ACCUMULATION/IMPACT: This is a winter storm immersed in a very borderline temperature profile suitable for wintry weather. It’s also getting into late April. History tells us that this will likely be an elevation-driven storm where the greatest accumulations favor the higher elevations. Low snow ratios, questionable temperature profiles & a good chunk of precipitation getting exhausted in the daytime make for a messy accumulation map. Maps like the one pictured below (from the Euro) should be taken with a grain of salt. 10:1 snow ratios likely don’t play out and the model doesn’t factor in melting, leading to numbers likely being overblown.

I’ll say this, I’m hopeful the impact of this system will have more bark than bite in relation to inches. Even if we get several inches (and we very well may), most of it is on the grass and not on the road. The only caveat I’ll add here, if we start trending closer to 4-6″+, I’d be passively concerned with downed branches and a few power outages given the high weight and clingy nature of the snow. We’re not at that point yet. The most likely outcome for many will be a few inches of slushy, wet accumulation that will not last very long.