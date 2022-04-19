ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

A 56-year-old city resident was hospitalized after an overnight stabbing near Wilkins Street Tuesday.

According to officials, officers were led to the 200 block of Wilkins Street around 1:20 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. They located a male victim at the scene who had been stabbed at least once.

Authorities say he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

No suspects are in custody at this time. This is an active investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

A federal judge in Florida rocked the travel industry Monday when she struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transit including trains and planes. But hours later, it’s still unclear what it means for everyone heading off for a trip.

The Transportation Security Administration will not enforce the order, a senior administration official told NewsNation on Monday evening. But even that may not be the end of the discussion.

Airlines have the ability to require masks on their own. By May 2020, American, Delta, United, Southwest, JetBlue and Frontier required masks, first for their employees and then for their passengers.

Travel blogger Johnny Jet said it’s likely to cause confusion for travelers in the near-term.

“Once you get on the plane, it’s the airline’s choice. It’s like going to a restaurant — no shoes no service; no mask, no flying,” he said Monday on “Rush Hour.”

But the airlines have been at the forefront of trying to end the mandate for months. Airlines For America, a trade group that speaks on behalf of the major airlines, lobbied the CDC and Health and Human Services Department to end the mask mandate for domestic travel and the negative test requirement for international flights as recently as last week.

“The high level of immunity and widespread vaccine accessibility in the U.S. coupled with the hospital-grade cabin air on aircraft provide a strong, science-based foundation for passengers to travel with confidence,” Airlines For America told NewsNation in a statement.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said the CDC failed to justify the mandate and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In her 59-page ruling, Mizelle said the only remedy was to vacate the rule entirely across the country because it would be impossible to end it for the limited group of people who objected in the lawsuit.

It was another weekend of violence in Rochester.

According to Rochester police officials, a dozen people have been shot since Friday, and there was one homicide in a double-shooting case. The build-up of cases is causing a backlog for police, which are already under increased pressure due to serious staffing shortages.

Rochester police Lt. Greg Bello confirms the city has now seen 21 homicides at this point, four months into the year. It’s the same amount at this point last year and 2021 was the deadliest year on record for the City of Rochester.

“A lot of people will look at it and say there are random shootings all over the place and they’re scared to go into the city, and things along those lines and really that’s not the case,” Lt. Bello said. “Very rarely are there random bits of crime.”

The Rochester Police Department is adding several new crime cases to its workload after the holiday weekend. An overnight stabbing Saturday on Hague street was followed just a few hours later by a shooting on Harris Street which left a 26-year-old man with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty minutes later, another victim with a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital. Police later determined that the victim was shot on Hawley Street.

In Friday’s deadly double shooting, another person was left in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Partnerships with local organizations and other entities help create a comprehensive approach to solving these incidents, but each case is specific.

“We held a press conference last week looking for Salahuddin Floyd who’s wanted for the murder of a 17-year-old back in March. That’s somebody that’s been on the run from us for over a month, so at times, apprehension is quick like this morning on Dewey Avenue, and other times it takes a while because we have to track that offender down,” Lt. Bello said.

A new class of academy members is currently underway to get more officers on board but that process is lengthy in and of itself. It takes about 18 months to complete the hiring phase, then there is about 10 to 12 months of on-the-job training.

RPD also has a website launched last fall for cold cases. That can be found at rochesternyunsolved.com.

Andrea Lipton, the Rochester mother accused of playing a role in the death of her son Kei’mere Marshall, was convicted on manslaughter charges Monday.

According to Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, the local mother was convicted by a county jury of Manslaughter in the Second Degree.

Lipton was arrested along with her boyfriend, Anthony Love, after police found the toddler unresponsive in July of 2020. The three-year-old died three days at the hospital, from what authorities called severe injuries comparable to being struck by a vehicle.

Prosecutors accused Lipton of “recklessly” contributing to the death of Kei’mere, failing to seek medical attention when he was in pain and needed help.

While I am pleased with the jury’s decision today, it does not change the fact that a 3-year-old toddler is no longer with us,” said Assistant District Attorney Sara Vanstrydonck. “As parents, our number one responsibility is to keep our children safe and healthy. Moochie’s mother allowed him to suffer unimaginable pain for days that eventually led to his death, a tragedy that was 100% preventable. Thank you to the Rochester Police Department for leading this heartbreaking investigation and helping us to secure today’s conviction.”

Van Strydonck says officers testified, and attorneys examined pictures and body worn camera footage.

“With body worn camera footage, there’s no questions about what happened, there’s no questions about what’s said, it’s captured on video, we can all see that, the jury can see that and get a full picture,” said Van Strydonck.

According to investigators, Love was acting as a caregiver to the toddler when he “subjected Marshall to physical abuse” resulting in a ruptured spleen and pelvic fractures.

He was on parole for a 2016 robbery conviction at the time of his arrest and was found guilty by a county jury on the same charges given to Lipton.

Officials say Lipton will be sentenced on Thursday, May 19.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday the county will submit legislation aimed at capping taxes on gasoline to help residents save money at the pump.

Standing alongside elected officials from both sides of the aisle, Bello said the bipartisan proposal will be submitted to cap the county’s gas tax at the lowest level allowed by New York state law.

“It is clear that our residents are struggling and paying more for everyday things,” Bello said. “Inflation impacts everyone in the country and in our county. I don’t want people to have to choose between food, child care, or a full tank of gas.”

Bello says county leaders are aiming to have the gasoline tax cap take effect on June 1. County leaders say the policy would remain in effect through the end of the year.

According to the county executive, the law would mean the county will tax gas as if it costs $2 per gallon at the pump, effectively saving $0.08 per gallon if gas costs $4 per gallon. The impact on the tax cap means more savings if gas prices continue to increase, or fewer savings if gas prices begin to fall, but local officials say the effort will provide relief for all Monroe County residents.

“This is how our government is supposed to work,” said Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar. “By working together to help all of our residents.”

“It is our hope that capping our share of the gas tax will help,” said Monroe County Legislature Minority Leader Steve Brew.”

The county executive said the county’s gas tax cap will not replace New York’s plans to do so at the state level, effective June 1, but in conjunction with the state cap for more savings at the pump for residents. According to county officials, both the county and state gas tax cap could save taxpayers around $5 per quarter through the end of the year.

According to Bello, the tax cap proposal won’t hinder county finances, as sales tax revenues are outperforming previous projections this year.

Barnhart of Rochester is among those who oppose this bill. Arguing taxpayers lose more than they’ll save, and that millions in public funds can go elsewhere to benefit people in need.

“We could send a one-time check of $150 to all households in Monroe County making 150% of the poverty level or less,” Barnhart explained. “That’s the kind of thing you can do with $10 million.”

I would also point out that a gas tax holiday does nothing for people who don’t own cars.

Tuesday will surprisingly be comfortable with some disruption from rain showers. The expect snowfall did not come, leaving us with a mostly dry, somewhat chilly afternoon and evening.